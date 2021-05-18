new apple watch pride bands have more colors

Apple is introducing new Pride Edition bands for the Apple Watch every year, just before the global Pride month in June, with a special focus on the LGBTQ + community. This year the company is opting for more colors than ever.

In previous years, the design of the straps consisted of the six colors of the famous rainbow flag. This year, the colors of the Progress Pride flag will be used, including colors for transgender people and people of color.

Intersectional

“On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during the Pride season,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Two new bands have been introduced. The Pride Edition braided solo band has woven colors and costs 99 euros. Nike’s Pride Edition Woven Sport Band features the six colors of the original Pride flag and costs $ 49. Part of the proceeds will go to various charities.

Soon, an update will also introduce a new Pride watch face with the same colors as the strap.