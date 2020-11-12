New BMW iX: the brand’s new electric car with up to 500 hp and more than 600 km of autonomy

At last BMW has taken the step and has presented its new electric line. Today, he has made the presentation of what will be his new line of electric cars starting with the BMW iX (which combines, in a appearance of X5), a car that is currently under development, but the company has confirmed that the final model will hit the market by the end of 2021. It will come with the latest technology in electric propulsion, connectivity and autonomous driving.

The German manufacturer seems determined to develop an important plan in electric mobility: finally it will develop an exclusive platform for electric vehicles, and by 2030 it intends to sell 130,000 plug-in hybrid and electric cars only in Spain.

BMW iX, a beast with up to 500 hp and more than 600 km of autonomy

This new BMW iX is a hybrid in design between three current large SUVs: it has the length of the X5, height of the X6 and the tires of the X7. Its interior will be one of the most premium of the brand. It will have a hexagonal-shaped steering wheel giving it a touch of science fiction.

Interior BMW iX BMW

its propulsion system will be one hundred percent electric. Its ‘guts’ hide a fifth generation eDrive scheme, with two electric motors for a total power of 500 horses. BMW promises a consumption of less than 21 kWh per 100 kilometers, which with its 100 kWh battery will offer more than 600 kilometers of autonomy under the WLTP cycle. At the load level, the new platform will allow to complete from 10 to 80% in 40 minutes with compatibility with the 200 kW DC fast charge.

With curved panel inside and with system of up to 30 speakers

One of the most striking elements of the interior of this iX is the curved screen, with a 12.3 inch panel for information and a 14.9 inch touch panel. In addition, the vehicle will have a choice between five sound modes and in total, the car will have up to 30 speakers, eight of which will be integrated into the front and rear headrests. A system with a total of 1,615 watts of power.

The new BMW iX will come with a new built-in operating system for the infotainment system, this means that it includes a processor 20 times more powerful than the current ones and the new 5G connection which will allow, in addition to accessing numerous digital services connected to the Internet, exploiting the full potential of the Autonomous driving Level 3 or driving assistants.

