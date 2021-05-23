New Bright milestone: quarter of a million YouTube followers

Bright’s YouTube channel – the largest in the tech field in the Netherlands – has more than 250,000 subscribers as of this week.

In addition to our tech articles , social media and podcast , we at Bright put a lot of time and energy into our YouTube channel . We present videos with reviews and explainers about gadgets, tech, e-bikes and electric cars every day . You can also see the videos in our TV program Best of Bright on RTL Z and RTL 7.

We have had a YouTube channel since 2007 (!) . At first we mainly used it as a video server. Since 2018 we have really started working on the channel itself. Upload videos daily, focus more on topics and pay close attention to how the YouTube algorithms work. That approach paid off.

We closed 2017 with twelve thousand followers on YouTube, by the end of 2018 that number had already quadrupled to 55 thousand. At the beginning of September 2019, we reached our first milestone: 100,000 followers. The certificate you receive for this from YouTube is proud to show off to the editors. This week the counter passed another beautiful number: 250,000.

Everyone who follows us on YouTube, comments on our videos, gives likes and subscribes to our channel: thank you very much. Nothing more motivating than a wide range and a lot of interaction.

A few more facts and figures:

+ The total number of views is over 74 million

+ A quarter of our viewers are 24 years old and under, 40 percent between 25 and 44 years old

+ 12 percent of our viewers come from Belgium

+ David Lemereis is the Bright presenter with the most videos to his name

+ The number of subscribers who have the bell of our channel and the YouTube notifications on is 36 thousand