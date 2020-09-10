New call button, ‘doodles’ and catalogs, the new thing that WhatsApp prepares

In recent weeks we are seeing how WhatsApp does not seem to focus on changing, or improving, a single thing of its application in the beta versions, and has chosen to go in parallel solving several of them at the same time, in such a way that the latest news that reaches us through some channels that have access to those previous builds do not stop spouting news.

And this time there are several fronts that WhatsApp has wanted to face in the beta version 2.20.200.3 for Android, which shows how those on Facebook are still looking for a way for businesses that trust their Business version to have better tools with which to sell to your potential customers. That is why one of the novelties that will arrive soon are the so-called catalogs, which will give access to all the inventory of products, offers or promotions that the entrepreneur has uploaded to the application.

More business and better communication

Those catalogs will have to be prepared by the business owner and it will make it easier for your customers not to have to go to other sites to find what they want to buy. It is a way of bringing our products very close to potential customers and maintaining fast and fluid communication at any time. So much so that, along with the arrival of that catalog button, WhatsApp Business experiments with a new call control that, at the Touching it will open a new menu at the bottom where we can choose between making a voice or video.

Doodles for backgrounds (i) and new call button (d). WABetaInfo

This novelty, which you can see just above, on the right (under the watermark), it is not known if it will also reach the normal version of the messaging applicationAlthough perhaps as there is no new control of catalogs right next to them, Facebook prefers to keep things as they are, with two different icons for voice calls and video conferences. At the moment the only evidence is that it is present in this beta of Business.

Finally, a purely aesthetic detail, a change that will surely be liked by users who are fiddling with the backgrounds of chats every day. It’s about the so-called doodles, which are those little drawings that appear as a texture on a solid color and that make writing to others more enjoyable. From future versions of WhatsApp, we will be able to modify that background tone by sliding left or right in the preview mode and activate, or not, the doodles on them. As you can see in the two screenshots you have above.