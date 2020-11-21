New cameras could capture colors invisible to our eyes

The world is much more colorful than we think. In general, the human being is only able to see between the spectrum of red and blue – with all the other colors that we know being between these two. While other creatures like hummingbirds can see a much wider range. Now, new research from Tel Aviv University could be about to give cameras the ability to capture colors invisible to our eyes as well.

Researchers Michael Mrejen, Yoni Erlich, Assaf Levanon and Haim Suchowski have been behind the development of this technology. Now, thanks to their efforts, as members of TAU’s Department of Condensed Material Physics, they can present to the public a creation that could change the way we see the world… literally.

How can cameras capture invisible colors?

The results of the scientists’ work were published last October in the journal Laser & Photonics Reviews. In it, the creation of this inexpensive and adaptable instrument that can be installed on traditional cameras is reviewed.

With it, the lens of cameras could be able to see and capture “invisible” colors hidden in the wavelengths of UV or infrared rays. As a result, tones that have surrounded us for years and have not been able to appreciate would be brought into the wave visible by humans.

A world full of color

As a standard, the human eye is capable of capturing wavelengths between 400 and 700 nanometers (those corresponding to blue and red). Below 400 nanometers are UV waves; while, above 700 nanometers are infrared rays.

In each of these electromagnetic spectra, there are materials with their own “color” imprint that we cannot normally see. Now, the technology designed by the TAU researchers could change this forever. All with the simple action of giving the cameras the ability to capture and then show us the blissful invisible colors that surround us.

More than just a curiosity

The possibility of seeing more colors around us is not just a curious possibility. In fact, it could have applications in many fields. For starters, the world of photography and its capabilities would expand to new levels.

Likewise, fields such as medicine or the military could also apply these technologies to detect threats – to health or security, respectively. Even astronomy could also take advantage of this new possibility of capturing invisible colors with its specialized cameras in order to reveal even more secrets of space.

Reference:

Multicolor Time ‐ Resolved Upconversion Imaging by Adiabatic Sum Frequency Conversion: https://doi.org/10.1002/lpor.202000040

.