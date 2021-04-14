New Corsair ONE a200 and Corsair ONE i200: Specifications and Pricing

- Advertisement -

Corsair has renewed its catalog of compact and high-performance equipment with the Corsair ONE a200 and Corsair ONE i200, two teams that hold the keys to the Corsair One a100, a team that I was lucky enough to analyze at the time, and that achieved an outstanding score for its excellent performance, its successful design and its quality of construction.

Both teams rank at the top thanks to their successful configurations, as they include state-of-the-art processors as powerful as the Core i9-11900K, which we were also able to analyze recently, or the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. These two chips have a very high IPC, although the second offers a higher performance peak, since it is configured with 12 cores and 24 threads, while the Intel chip has 8 cores and 16 threads.

The graphics card that Corsair has chosen to shape the Corsair ONE a200 and Corsair ONE i200 has been the GeForce RTX 3080, a high-end solution that is able to move anything in 4K resolution with complete fluidity, and that can work optimally with ray tracing thanks to the magic of DLSS 2.0, an intelligent image reconstruction technology that can reach triple performance in some games.

Corsair ONE a200 and Corsair ONE i200: All the power of a high-end PC in a minimum space

Corsair has maintained the design, modularity and intelligent distribution of components internally, which not only guarantees excellent air flow and good cooling, but also facilitates and simplifies maintenance and cleaning tasks, as well as carrying out any type of expansion that we want to carry out, although I already anticipate that they will have It will take years until we feel that need.

The Corsair ONE a200 and Corsair ONE i200 are integrated into a chassis of just 12 liters. To give you an idea of ​​what this means, a console comes mounted on a 6-liter chassis, and a standard PC uses a 35-liter or larger chassis. In effect, this means that Corsair has managed to shape a next-generation, high-performance PC, taking up a third of the space of a standard PC.

Both models use liquid cooling blocks all in one on both the processor and the GPU to keep temperatures under control, and they have a perforated finish on the sides that facilitates the entry of cold air. The heat is extracted from the upper part, where a fan is installed that generates a suction effect, preventing heat from accumulating inside the equipment.

The Corsair ONE a200 and Corsair ONE i200 have USB TYpe-C connectors, mount up to 32 GB of Corsair DDR4 VENGEANCE LPX RAM (expandable), come with a high efficiency SF750 80 PLUS Platinum SFX power supply, They feature a 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD and also feature a 2TB hard drive. This configuration will allow us to enjoy the best of both worlds: the performance of a next-generation SSD, and the greater capacity of a traditional HDD.

The Corsair ONE a200, with Ryzen 5000, is already listed on the official Corsair website with a price of 4,039.90 euros, VAT included, and is available in Spain. The Corsair ONE i200, with an Intel Core 11 processor, is also listed on Corsair’s website, but it is not yet available, and its price has not yet been confirmed.