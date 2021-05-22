New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts Have you bought the gift for mom?

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics at a discount at the best price.

Personal computers

Discover the offers on Lenovo ThinkPad laptops, half a dozen high-end models from 729 euros.

ASUS TUF F15 FX506LI-HN011 laptop – 15.6 / & tag = muyc-21 ″ FullHD (Intel Core i5-10300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX1650Ti-4GB) for 749 euros.

Acer Swift 5 NU-SF514-55T-5001 Ultraportable – 14 ″ Full HD (Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Evo, IrisXe Graphics) for 879 euros.

Laptop MSI GF63 Thin 10SCSR-1051XES / & tag = muyc-21 of 15.6 ″ FullHD 60Hz (Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia GTX1650Ti-4GB) for 899 euros.

ASUS S425MC-A3200G0040 desktop – (Ryzen 3 3200G, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 399 euros.

Acer Chromebook 314 – 14 ″ HD Laptop (Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMc) for 269 euros.

ASUS Zephyrus G15 GA502IV-HN042 Gaming Laptop – 15.6 ″ FullHD 144Hz (Ryzen 9 4900HS, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX2060-6GB MaxQ) for 1,299 euros.

Mobility:

Samsung M12 launch offer, entry range for 159 euros.

The realme 7 5G – 6.5 smartphone, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 120Hz, is on sale for 219 euros.

If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone, the Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro (8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM) for 249 euros.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch Petal Pink / Copper Pink with great discount: 129 euros.

Tablet Lenovo Tab M10 HD – 10.1 ″ HD (MediaTek Helio P22T, 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB eMMC) for 139 euros.

At another level the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 – Tablet 10.3 ″ WUXGA with Intel Celeron for 349 euros.

CHUWI SurPad Tablet PC – 10.1 »4G LTE, Dual SIM, 4G RAM + 128G ROM Android 10, Octa Core 2.0GHz, for 249 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 8 / 256GB Mystic Green Libre, for 699 euros.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 5G 12 / 256GB Black Free, for 599 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Discover Logitech’s peripheral deals. Mice, headphones, keyboards …

Impressive this monitor Samsung Odyssey G9 49 »DQHD, 5120 x 1440p, 1 ms, 240 Hz, GSync, FreeSync Premium Pro, LED, HDR1000, for 1,269 euros.

Lenovo Legion Y25-25 24.5 ″ LED IPS FullHD 240Hz FreeSync Premium Monitor, for 359 euros.

ASUS MB16AC – 15.6 ″ FullHD portable monitor (1920 × 1080, hybrid connectivity, USB-C, Low Blue Light, Flicker-free), for 199 euros.

MSI Optix G241V Monitor – 23.8 ″ FullHD 75Hz (IPS, 16: 9 ratio, 250nits brightness, 4 ms response, AMD FreeSync) for 139 euros.

HP 27mq 1F2J9AA – 27 ″ QHD monitor (2560 x 1440 at 60 Hz, for 169 euros.

Up to 20% discount on TVs and sound bars. There are Samsung TVs like a 32-inch Sharp for 179 euros.

HP DeskJet 2720 Multifunction WIFI printer for 50 euros.

Monitor LG 27QN600-B 27 ″ LED IPS QHD FreeSync, for 278 euros.

Samsung UE55TU8502 55 ″ LED UltraHD 4K TV, for 559 euros.

Components:

SSD Samsung 870 EVO 2.5 ″ 2TB SATA3 Black, for 234 euros.

Crucial BX500 CT240BX500SSD1 240GB SSD for 33 euros.

Samsung T7 Touch SSD 2TB USB 3.2, very fast external, for 278 euros.

ASUS Tuf Z390-Plus Gaming WIFI motherboard, for 169 euros.

Kioxia EXCERIA PLUS 1TB SSD NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, for 119 euros.

Offering storage and memory products from SanDisk and Western Digital.

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 External Drive Black, for 69 euros.

Lexar microSD and USB flash drives at a discount.

Various:

The new Fire TV Stick (2021) with Alexa voice control is priced at 39 euros.

Google Nest Indoor Security Camera for 114 euros.

Amazon Echo Smart Speakers and Displays. Quite a few models at a discount.

Up to 25% discount on Linksys network products.

APEMAN 5000 Lúmen Mini Portable Projector for 59 euros.

Offer in security cameras and smart home.

