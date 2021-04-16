New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts of the week

- Advertisement -
We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics at a discount at the best price.
Personal computers
- Great offer for this HP 15s-fq2009ns laptop – (15.6 ”FullHD, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 609 euros.
- Microsoft Surface Book 3 – (13 ″, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) reduced by 16% to 1,899 euros.
- The new Razer Blade 15 laptops are touted in various configurations including a spectacular one with the Nvidia RTX 3070, the Intel Core i7-10875H and a 360 Hz display.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 convertibles are discounted by up to 20%, from 649 euros.
- And if you prefer laptops, Lenovo has several ThinkPad series models on offer, starting at 749 euros.
- Few manufacturers can boast of the catalog of gaming laptops that ASUS has. Here you have 4 discounted models, from the Zephyrus G15 for 1,299 euros.
- For those who prefer all-in-one AIOs, this HP AIO 24-DP0016NS Intel Core i3-10100T / 8GB / 512GB SSD / 23.8 ″ Touch is reduced to 679 euros.
- Very complete this Mini PC AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE | 16GB RAM 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD | Radeon Vega 11, for 509 euros.
- Impressive desktop this MSI Creator P100X 10SD-204EU with the latest hardware (Intel Core i7-10700K, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD, RTX 2070 Super-8GB, Windows 10 Pro) reduced by 15% to 2,199 euros.
- If you prefer large, all-purpose laptops, these 17.3-inch MSI Leopard are discounted in price.
- LG Gram 14Z90N Intel Core i5-1035G7 / 8GB / 256 GB SSD / 14 ″ ultraportable, for 769 euros.
- Economic range of this compact PC HP Slim Desktop S01-PF1001NS Intel Core i3-10100 / 8GB / 512GB SSD, for 369 euros.
Mobility:
- With this promotion, if you buy one of Samsung’s impressive Galaxy S21 you get a Watch Active 2 smartwatch as a gift.
- Take your Mi 11 5G smartphone, the most powerful of Xiaomi, for 699 euros.
- There is no better bracelet for the price of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band: 12 euros.
- Vivo’s top of the range in smartphones, the X51 5G 8 / 256GB Libre, is priced at 649 euros.
- The best-selling series of watches, Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Aluminum for 291 euros. ZTE Watch Live Black Smartwach Watch.
- Motorola Moto G30 4 / 128GB Black Free, competent and cheap for 179 euros.
- Very similar to this Xiaomi Poco M3 4 / 128GB Free, for 149 euros.
- Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Pink SmartWatch, for 78 euros.
- This TCL 10 SE 4 / 128GB Dual SIM costs only 149 euros.
- If you are looking for a quality and inexpensive tablet, the Yoga Smart Tab is reduced by 17% to 249 euros.
- Mid-range with 5G this Samsung Galaxy A42 5G 4 / 128GB Black Free, for 289 euros.
- Who does not have a smartwatch at these prices? Basic, but only 36 euros.
- And another of that fur, ZTE Watch Live for only 34 euros.
Peripherals and accessories:
- Looking for wireless routers? In the link you have a good selection and complete buying guide.
- Samsung LC27G53TQWRXEN Monitor – 27 »WQHD Curved Gaming, for 259 euros.
- And if you want ASUS displays, here are four discounted, entry-level or advanced TUF gaming models.
- Razer DeathAdder Essential Classic – Gaming mouse 4g optical sensor, for only 37 euros.
- Save 25% on HP monitors, from 104 euros.
- AUKEY Webcam 1080P Full HD with Stereo Microphone for only 30 euros.
- LG 27GN750-B Ultragear gaming monitor (IPS, FHD, 400 CD / m², 1000: 1, 240 Hz, 1 ms) for 319 euros.
- And if you are looking for the best of the best, this Samsung LC49RG90SSUXEN 49 ″ QLED Dual QHD 120Hz FreeSync 2 Curve costs 899 euros.
- Western Digital My Book Duo – 8 TB Desktop External Hard Drive with 38% discount: 246 euros.
- If you need a portable monitor, this Eviciv USB C with IPS Full HD screen is reduced to 199 euros.
- HUION Kamvas Pro 16 Graphics Tablet with Screen, 15.6 Inch IPS 1920 × 1080 HD Drawing Monitor, for 343 euros.
Components:
- Among the best RAM memories are Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C16, for 128 euros.
- Samsung 980 Pro. The definitive SSD PCIe 4.0 and with a whopping 4 Tbytes lowered to 410 euros.
- At another level of performance and price, this Adata SU650 SSD 120GB SATA3 costs only 35 euros.
- With the arrival of new platforms, prices lower than the previous ones and this Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7Ghz costs 159 euros.
- Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra motherboard for AMD Ryzen on sale, 249 euros.
- Discounts on memory and storage products from SanDisk, WD and G-Technology. There is everything.
- Pendrives and Lexar memory cards on sale.
Various:
- Spring Sale PlayStation, with some games on sale for PS4.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a good game from Ubisoft lowered for all consoles.
- Cyberpunk 2077 – Day One Edition for Xbox One for 34 euros.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 + The Last of us Hits, two great games for PS4 for 34 euros.
- Kugoo S1 electric scooter for 249 euros. These ‘junk’ are sold like donuts.
- Good NAS this Synology DS218 with two bays for 289 euros.
- ELEGOO offers a Basic Starter set Compatible with Arduino IDE with tutorial in Spanish for 14 euros.
- Raspberry Pi 4 Model B – complete kit with 4GB RAM + 32GB SD Card, for 84 euros.
You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:
Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.
