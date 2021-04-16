New delivery of Red Friday offers with the best discounts of the week

- Advertisement -

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics at a discount at the best price.

Personal computers

Great offer for this HP 15s-fq2009ns laptop – (15.6 ”FullHD, Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 609 euros.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 – (13 ″, Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) reduced by 16% to 1,899 euros.

The new Razer Blade 15 laptops are touted in various configurations including a spectacular one with the Nvidia RTX 3070, the Intel Core i7-10875H and a 360 Hz display.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 convertibles are discounted by up to 20%, from 649 euros.

And if you prefer laptops, Lenovo has several ThinkPad series models on offer, starting at 749 euros.

Few manufacturers can boast of the catalog of gaming laptops that ASUS has. Here you have 4 discounted models, from the Zephyrus G15 for 1,299 euros.

For those who prefer all-in-one AIOs, this HP AIO 24-DP0016NS Intel Core i3-10100T / 8GB / 512GB SSD / 23.8 ″ Touch is reduced to 679 euros.

Very complete this Mini PC AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE | 16GB RAM 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD | Radeon Vega 11, for 509 euros.

Impressive desktop this MSI Creator P100X 10SD-204EU with the latest hardware (Intel Core i7-10700K, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD, RTX 2070 Super-8GB, Windows 10 Pro) reduced by 15% to 2,199 euros.

If you prefer large, all-purpose laptops, these 17.3-inch MSI Leopard are discounted in price.

LG Gram 14Z90N Intel Core i5-1035G7 / 8GB / 256 GB SSD / 14 ″ ultraportable, for 769 euros.

Economic range of this compact PC HP Slim Desktop S01-PF1001NS Intel Core i3-10100 / 8GB / 512GB SSD, for 369 euros.

Mobility:

With this promotion, if you buy one of Samsung’s impressive Galaxy S21 you get a Watch Active 2 smartwatch as a gift.

Take your Mi 11 5G smartphone, the most powerful of Xiaomi, for 699 euros.

There is no better bracelet for the price of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band: 12 euros.

Vivo’s top of the range in smartphones, the X51 5G 8 / 256GB Libre, is priced at 649 euros.

The best-selling series of watches, Apple Watch SE GPS 40mm Aluminum for 291 euros. ZTE Watch Live Black Smartwach Watch.

Motorola Moto G30 4 / 128GB Black Free, competent and cheap for 179 euros.

Very similar to this Xiaomi Poco M3 4 / 128GB Free, for 149 euros.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Pink SmartWatch, for 78 euros.

This TCL 10 SE 4 / 128GB Dual SIM costs only 149 euros.

If you are looking for a quality and inexpensive tablet, the Yoga Smart Tab is reduced by 17% to 249 euros.

Mid-range with 5G this Samsung Galaxy A42 5G 4 / 128GB Black Free, for 289 euros.

Who does not have a smartwatch at these prices? Basic, but only 36 euros.

And another of that fur, ZTE Watch Live for only 34 euros.

Peripherals and accessories:

Looking for wireless routers? In the link you have a good selection and complete buying guide.

Samsung LC27G53TQWRXEN Monitor – 27 »WQHD Curved Gaming, for 259 euros.

And if you want ASUS displays, here are four discounted, entry-level or advanced TUF gaming models.

Razer DeathAdder Essential Classic – Gaming mouse 4g optical sensor, for only 37 euros.

Save 25% on HP monitors, from 104 euros.

AUKEY Webcam 1080P Full HD with Stereo Microphone for only 30 euros.

LG 27GN750-B Ultragear gaming monitor (IPS, FHD, 400 CD / m², 1000: 1, 240 Hz, 1 ms) for 319 euros.

And if you are looking for the best of the best, this Samsung LC49RG90SSUXEN 49 ″ QLED Dual QHD 120Hz FreeSync 2 Curve costs 899 euros.

Western Digital My Book Duo – 8 TB Desktop External Hard Drive with 38% discount: 246 euros.

If you need a portable monitor, this Eviciv USB C with IPS Full HD screen is reduced to 199 euros.

HUION Kamvas Pro 16 Graphics Tablet with Screen, 15.6 Inch IPS 1920 × 1080 HD Drawing Monitor, for 343 euros.

Components:

Among the best RAM memories are Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 3600 (PC4-28800) C16, for 128 euros.

Samsung 980 Pro. The definitive SSD PCIe 4.0 and with a whopping 4 Tbytes lowered to 410 euros.

At another level of performance and price, this Adata SU650 SSD 120GB SATA3 costs only 35 euros.

With the arrival of new platforms, prices lower than the previous ones and this Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7Ghz costs 159 euros.

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra motherboard for AMD Ryzen on sale, 249 euros.

Discounts on memory and storage products from SanDisk, WD and G-Technology. There is everything.

Pendrives and Lexar memory cards on sale.

Various:

Spring Sale PlayStation, with some games on sale for PS4.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a good game from Ubisoft lowered for all consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 – Day One Edition for Xbox One for 34 euros.

Red Dead Redemption 2 + The Last of us Hits, two great games for PS4 for 34 euros.

Kugoo S1 electric scooter for 249 euros. These ‘junk’ are sold like donuts.

Good NAS this Synology DS218 with two bays for 289 euros.

ELEGOO offers a Basic Starter set Compatible with Arduino IDE with tutorial in Spanish for 14 euros.

Raspberry Pi 4 Model B – complete kit with 4GB RAM + 32GB SD Card, for 84 euros.

