MobileiphoneTech News

New details on the four iPhone 12: will one be called iPhone 12 Mini?

By Brian Adam
0
0
New details on the four iPhone 12: will one be called iPhone 12 Mini?
New Details On The Four Iphone 12: Will One Be

Must Read

iphone

New details on the four iPhone 12: will one be called iPhone 12 Mini?

Brian Adam - 0
The popular leaker L0vetodream, on his official Twitter account provided the first indications on the names that Apple should impose on the iPhone 12...
Read more
Car Tech

Cadillac XT4 2021, the car that does not need a key and opens with your face

Brian Adam - 0
Cars are not information that we often have to give here at Smart Life and when we do, we always link it to...
Read more
Game Reviews

Minecraft Dungeons Review: Heroes on Nintendo Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Minecraft Dungeons is also available in physical version on Nintendo Switch, the heroes of Mojang are ready to battle even on the hybrid console. Minecraft...
Read more
Tech News

Admire the incredible shot of Jupiter taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

Brian Adam - 0
The legendary Hubble Space Telescope is back in action again with this incredible image of Jupiter. Not only that: within the snapshot this...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New details on the four iPhone 12: will one be called iPhone 12 Mini?

The popular leaker L0vetodream, on his official Twitter account provided the first indications on the names that Apple should impose on the iPhone 12 lineup arriving in September. There is no shortage of news and surprises.

In fact, in the tweet we read that the devices will be called iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If it was practically certain the presence of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, which already debuted last year as brands on the iPhone 11, to represent a surprise is the name “iPhone 12 Mini”, which apparently should be applied to the 5.4-inch model, which is the smallest of the entire lineup.

The mid-range device will simply be called iPhone 12 and will sport a 6.1-inch panel, just like iPhone 11. The difference will be to be found in the fact that all smartphones will be equipped with OLED screens, which together with 5G support will represent the most important news on a technical level, in addition to the processor new generation.

L’iPhone 12 Pro will instead be equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pro Max will represent the ultratop offering with a 6.7-inch diagonal.

According to some rumors leaked last week, the prices of the iPhone 12 should be higher than the iPhone 11. Over the weekend some live photos of the covers also emerged.

Related Articles

Car Tech

Cadillac XT4 2021, the car that does not need a key and opens with your face

Brian Adam - 0
Cars are not information that we often have to give here at Smart Life and when we do, we always link it to...
Read more
Game Reviews

Minecraft Dungeons Review: Heroes on Nintendo Switch

Brian Adam - 0
Minecraft Dungeons is also available in physical version on Nintendo Switch, the heroes of Mojang are ready to battle even on the hybrid console. Minecraft...
Read more
Tech News

Admire the incredible shot of Jupiter taken by the Hubble Space Telescope

Brian Adam - 0
The legendary Hubble Space Telescope is back in action again with this incredible image of Jupiter. Not only that: within the snapshot this...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©