New details on the four iPhone 12: will one be called iPhone 12 Mini?

The popular leaker L0vetodream, on his official Twitter account provided the first indications on the names that Apple should impose on the iPhone 12 lineup arriving in September. There is no shortage of news and surprises.

In fact, in the tweet we read that the devices will be called iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

If it was practically certain the presence of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, which already debuted last year as brands on the iPhone 11, to represent a surprise is the name “iPhone 12 Mini”, which apparently should be applied to the 5.4-inch model, which is the smallest of the entire lineup.

The mid-range device will simply be called iPhone 12 and will sport a 6.1-inch panel, just like iPhone 11. The difference will be to be found in the fact that all smartphones will be equipped with OLED screens, which together with 5G support will represent the most important news on a technical level, in addition to the processor new generation.

L’iPhone 12 Pro will instead be equipped with a 6.1-inch screen, while the Pro Max will represent the ultratop offering with a 6.7-inch diagonal.

According to some rumors leaked last week, the prices of the iPhone 12 should be higher than the iPhone 11. Over the weekend some live photos of the covers also emerged.