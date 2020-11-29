New emojis coming in 2021 [Vídeo]

Emojis are those drawings, small icons that can be used both in social networks and in instant messaging applications as well as in all kinds of programs, to express yourself in a more pleasant way and to be able to send emotions and sensations with a single character, without having to write more.

Users are always waiting to receive the latest versions of emoticons on their mobile phones to communicate with their friends. In this video, we will tell you which ones will arrive in 2021, both for iOS mobiles and Android mobiles.

The new emojis that will arrive in 2021 will be 217, although many are variations of the same emoticon, as shown in the video.

The Unicode Consortium, the international body that regulates the launch and use of new emojis, has not communicated an exact date for the arrival of the new emojis in 2021, which will depend on when they are adapted by the manufacturers of mobile operating systems (basically, Google -Android- and Apple -iOS-) and also on when the manufacturers of mobile phones also adapt their devices to the new batch of emojis.

What is known is that they will be less than expected, given that the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the process of development, approval and creation of the new version of Unicode. In fact, these new emojis will be part of version 13.1 of Unicode, that is, an “addition” to the emojis that already arrived this year 2020.

Next year it will be “only” 217 new emojis that will arrive, and we will have to wait until 2022 to see a completely new collection of emojis, which will be the one that makes the number 14 of Unicode. Meanwhile, we will have to settle for the arrival of these new emoticons, which you can see in the video that accompanies this news.

What do you think of the new emojis that will arrive next year? Leave us your comments.

.