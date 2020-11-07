New emojis, wallpapers and discover music: this is what comes to your iPhone today

We do not usually dwell on the updates that Apple publishes after the launch of a new version of iOS, basically, because they are usually updates that correct bugs and problems, or that simply fine-tune some functions that they had been working in a bad way. But the truth is that between last week and this one that now ends, two new versions have been added to which one is more interesting.

The 14.1 of a week ago brought us the famous Apple One service, with all the Cupertino subscriptions together in one place, while now, a few hours ago, we have seen the 14.2 version of iOS arrive. And it does it with a good load of content and, also, functions that were already expected in September, when the new operating system was released globally to all the company’s devices.

Emojis, wallpapers and much more

Surely the most fun, and visible, of everything that comes with this iOS 14.2 update are the emoticons, which Apple has decided to expand by “more than 100”, and that they are going to focus on categories such as animals, food, faces, objects and, also, the inclusive calls that have to do with the arrival of women to certain professions, etc. Parallel to this incorporation, Apple has also decided to publish eight wallpapers with different modes for light and dark themes and … the changes do not end there.

New backgrounds, Shazam in control center, and more in iOS 14.2.

If you remember, Apple bought Shazam three years ago for about 440 million dollars and, now, is when the Cupertino people have been encouraged to put it into their operating system, as a function that we can access from the same control center of the iPhone. Without having to download any app. More? You are right. To the iPhone 12 Pro (and Pro Max) and iPad Pro with LiDAR sensor, those of Tim Cook carry the identification of nearby people as well as the distance they are from us.

With this function visually impaired people will be able to save the faces of those friends and family with whom they deal the most in their terminals and see, somehow, who is with them and at what distance. Thus, even if no one says a single word, they will be able to know where each one is located and speak directly to them despite the visual barriers they suffer. The list of news in this iOS 14.2 is practically endless. Proof of this is that the update occupies 1.4GB, so it is not small. As we say, you can download it right now to have all these news immediately on your iPhone.