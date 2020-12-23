New EU payment policies from 31 …

- Advertisement -

The new legislation in the EU It will go into effect on December 31 that will affect online purchases. Manzana he has advised on how developers will be affected and what to do to prepare for the changes.

New EU payment policies from December 31

The legislation of Strong Client Authentication (SCA) of the European Union It goes into effect on December 31, 2020, which means that developers selling to European users will need to verify some settings and make some changes.

Manzana points out that the App Store and Apple Pay are configured to work in accordance with SCA, but that developers will need to verify their application implementation of StoreKit and Apple Pay.

Manzana details the developers what to do for Store Kit and Apple Pay in a support document on the development site:

Handling transactions with StoreKit

For in-app purchases that require SCA, the user is asked to authenticate their credit or debit card. They are removed from the checkout flow to the bank or payment service provider’s website or app for authentication, then redirected to the App Store, where they will see a message informing them that their purchase is complete. The handling of this interrupted transaction is similar to purchasing Application Purchases that require approval from a family member or when users must agree to the updated App Store terms and conditions before completing a purchase. Make sure your application can handle interrupted transactions correctly by initializing a transaction watcher to respond to new transactions and sync pending transactions with Apple. This watcher helps your application handle SCA transactions, which can update your payment queue with a status of “failed” or “deferred” when the user exits the application. When the user is redirected to the App Store after authentication, a new transaction with a status of “purchased” is immediately delivered to the observer and can include a new value for the transaction Identifier property. You can test sandbox interrupted purchase scenarios for a specific Sandbox Apple ID.

and this is what you should do with Apple Pay:

Apple Pay includes built-in authentication and requires no additional authentication from banks. However, to avoid problems with payments made with Apple Pay on your apps and websites, be sure to use the correct country code in your payment requests and to show the final amount on the pay slip. The countryCode value in PKPaymentRequest (for apps) and ApplePayPaymentRequest (for websites) must be set to the correct two letter country code for the country in which you are processing funds. Setting this correctly guarantees a PSD2 compliant cryptogram when the countryCode merchant and the issuer of the user’s card are within the EEA. Show the final amount, not an outstanding amount, on the pay slip. This will help with dynamic linking, where the transaction amount and a merchant identifier are included in the cryptogram to prove the origin and authenticity of the transaction.

If you want to know more details and resources of Manzana about SCA in the EU enter here.