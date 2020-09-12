EntertainmentLatest newsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

New features that will come to WhatsApp before the end of the year

By Brian Adam
0
11
5 new features that will come to WhatsApp before the end of the year
5 New Features That Will Come To Whatsapp Before The

Must Read

Community

At this exorbitant price, iPhones and iPads with Fornite installed are being sold

Brian Adam - 0
Epic Game's showdown with Apple only seems to be increasing. On Thursday, Epic Games offered a direct payment method for Fortnite players, thus effectively...
Read more
Tech News

The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

Brian Adam - 0
Dracula - created from the pen of Bram Stoker in 1897 - he's not the first vampire in history. This figure first appears...
Read more
Apps

How can you upload your assignment to Classroom? We explain step by step

Brian Adam - 0
With this tool, adapting to this way of studying will be much easier. To use Classroom, it will be necessary that you have a cell...
Read more
Amazon

This Android 4K deco can store up to 32 TB of movies and series

Brian Adam - 0
The Android media players they usually have little storage capacity. Most have 16, 32 or 64 GB at most, although we can always connect...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Multi-device

Another function that will arrive before the end of the year is the multi-device or being able to use WhatsApp on different devices at the same time; smartphone, tablet, computer, among others. In this way communication will be facilitated and you will not have to log in all the time.

WhatsApp new features

Mute groups forever

If you are not a big fan of groups, WhatsApp will also add a function to silence them forever and not just one year as it can be for now. This will help keep you from getting cluttered with notifications or your phone constantly ringing for messages.

WhatsApp new features

Messages that self-destruct

WhatsApp has also worked on the security and privacy of the app, this through new messages that self-destruct; which will be scheduled and after a certain time will be permanently eliminated, in case you do not want that information to be circulating in different chats.

WhatsApp new features

Group video calls

Thanks to the arrival of Facebook Messenger Room, WhatsApp will integrate the group video calling function with up to 50 people. A tool that is awaiting everyone, especially these days of being at home and that everyone wants to be in contact with friends and family.

Related Articles

Community

At this exorbitant price, iPhones and iPads with Fornite installed are being sold

Brian Adam - 0
Epic Game's showdown with Apple only seems to be increasing. On Thursday, Epic Games offered a direct payment method for Fortnite players, thus effectively...
Read more
Tech News

The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

Brian Adam - 0
Dracula - created from the pen of Bram Stoker in 1897 - he's not the first vampire in history. This figure first appears...
Read more
Apps

How can you upload your assignment to Classroom? We explain step by step

Brian Adam - 0
With this tool, adapting to this way of studying will be much easier. To use Classroom, it will be necessary that you have a cell...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©