New features that will come to WhatsApp before the end of the year

Multi-device

Another function that will arrive before the end of the year is the multi-device or being able to use WhatsApp on different devices at the same time; smartphone, tablet, computer, among others. In this way communication will be facilitated and you will not have to log in all the time.

Mute groups forever

If you are not a big fan of groups, WhatsApp will also add a function to silence them forever and not just one year as it can be for now. This will help keep you from getting cluttered with notifications or your phone constantly ringing for messages.

Messages that self-destruct

WhatsApp has also worked on the security and privacy of the app, this through new messages that self-destruct; which will be scheduled and after a certain time will be permanently eliminated, in case you do not want that information to be circulating in different chats.

Group video calls

Thanks to the arrival of Facebook Messenger Room, WhatsApp will integrate the group video calling function with up to 50 people. A tool that is awaiting everyone, especially these days of being at home and that everyone wants to be in contact with friends and family.