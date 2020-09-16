New for Google Drive: After 30 days the files in the trash will be deleted

Google wants to prevent users from accumulating too many files in the Google Drive trash, and for this reason has announced that it will soon implement a new measure that will lead toautomatic deletion of files in the recycle bin after 30 days.

This means that after this deadline it will not be possible to recover them in any way. This is certainly not an absolute novelty for the cloud storage services market, as other competitors do the same, and the only exception at the moment was represented by Google Drive which allowed to keep files in the trash indefinitely. until users manually emptied it.

Even the other services of the Mountain View giant adopt the same criterion: Gmail, for example, empties the trash of deleted emails after 30 days, which is why this news, announced by Google through a post published on the official blog, will certainly not surprise users. Despite this, however, we still recommend throwing an eye because time is running out and you risk losing your documents permanently.

The measure applies to all services connected to Drive, from any platform or device. The only exception will remain Google Vault in which the maximum time can be set by the administrators.