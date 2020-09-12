Tech NewsMobileSocial NetworksWhatsApp

How to send audios on WhatsApp without touching the cell phone!

By Brian Adam
New function to send audios on WhatsApp without touching the cell phone!
At this exorbitant price, iPhones and iPads with Fornite installed are being sold

Brian Adam - 0
Epic Game's showdown with Apple only seems to be increasing. On Thursday, Epic Games offered a direct payment method for Fortnite players, thus effectively...
The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

Brian Adam - 0
Dracula - created from the pen of Bram Stoker in 1897 - he's not the first vampire in history. This figure first appears...
How can you upload your assignment to Classroom? We explain step by step

Brian Adam - 0
With this tool, adapting to this way of studying will be much easier. To use Classroom, it will be necessary that you have a cell...
This Android 4K deco can store up to 32 TB of movies and series

Brian Adam - 0
The Android media players they usually have little storage capacity. Most have 16, 32 or 64 GB at most, although we can always connect...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There is no doubt that technology is making our lives easier every time! Did you know these tools from Google and WhatsApp?

How to send audios on WhatsApp without touching the cell phone?

On Iphone

Go to “Settings”, then “Allow Hey Siri” and make sure this option is activated. Once it has been activated and confirmed, you just have to say, “Hey, Siri” and the voice command “Send a WhatsApp to” for the assistant to write the message. After it has recorded what you’ve said, it will show a screen to allow you to edit the text – a convenient option as the transcription is not always exact.

On an Android

It’s similar for devices with Google’s operating system. You just have to use a different command: “Ok, Google”, followed by “Send a WhatsApp to”, after selecting the contact. In order to do so, you have to first ensure that voice detection is activated in “Settings/Voice” and activate the command “Ok, Google”.

