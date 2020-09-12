Remember that you can enjoy WhatsApp, thanks to your Unlimited Friend, which gives you your favorite social networks in an unlimited way with the highest coverage.

There is no doubt that technology is making our lives easier every time! Did you know these tools from Google and WhatsApp?

How to send audios on WhatsApp without touching the cell phone?

On Iphone

Go to “Settings”, then “Allow Hey Siri” and make sure this option is activated. Once it has been activated and confirmed, you just have to say, “Hey, Siri” and the voice command “Send a WhatsApp to” for the assistant to write the message. After it has recorded what you’ve said, it will show a screen to allow you to edit the text – a convenient option as the transcription is not always exact.

On an Android

It’s similar for devices with Google’s operating system. You just have to use a different command: “Ok, Google”, followed by “Send a WhatsApp to”, after selecting the contact. In order to do so, you have to first ensure that voice detection is activated in “Settings/Voice” and activate the command “Ok, Google”.