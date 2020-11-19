New functions for Instagram and Facebook Messenger messages

Facebook Messenger and Instagram instant messaging announced their merger a few weeks ago, and little by little it is being deployed to all users around the world, who must accept the union of both tools. However, there are still many users who have not been offered the option, something that will happen in the coming weeks.

Facebook Announces Rollout of Messenger and Instagram Direct Integration for More Users

In any case, Facebook does not stop and is adding more joint functionalities to the two tools, which can be used together, in addition to those it already incorporated in its launch. Those arriving today are the following:

-See together: The option to view content together with friends and contacts is now available in Instagram messaging, where users can tune into IGTV, Reels and current TV shows, movies and videos in real time to watch them in the company of their friends. through video chat. In addition, exclusive content has been released to be viewed only on Messenger and Instagram through the “Watch Together” function of Messenger, such as the series “Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League” and “Here for It with Avani Gregg”

To see these contents with friends, all you have to do is start a video chat on Instagram or Messenger or create a Messenger room. In an Instagram video chat, tap the multimedia content button at the bottom right and select the “Television and cinema” tab. In a Messenger video chat, swipe up to access the menu, select “Watch together” and then the “TV and movies” tab. There, you can select any content.

-New chat themes: New chat topics can now be chosen to personalize conversations. One stars characters inspired by the seven members of BTS, the hit K-pop band.

– Ephemeral mode: This feature was already announced by Facebook last week and can be used on Facebook Messenger in the United States. Now the company confirms that it will reach Instagram messaging shortly, both to the United States and to other countries, although without specifying a specific date.

