New gadget from Xiaomi, a powerful handheld vacuum cleaner and electric inflator in one

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi is one of the technology manufacturers with the largest number of products in its catalog. Products with a great value for money and the most varied. The Asian manufacturer has us used to new launches periodically, among which we can see all kinds of products and now it has been the turn of this curious gadget.

As usual, the gadget has been made known through Youpin, the market that Xiaomi has in China to present some of its products and where some of them are crowfounding. The product just presented is a handheld vacuum cleaner small in size that is capable of becoming a useful electric inflator.

The size of this curious gadget is only 31.5 x 5.5 cm and has a weight of about 500 grams. Its shape makes it very easy to handle and despite its small size, it offers great suction power in both vacuuming and inflation mode. So much so, that it is very useful to collect all the crumbs from the table after eating, localized dirt, but it is also capable of inflating bicycle, motorcycle and even car tires.

Powerful handheld vacuum and electric inflator

Xiaomi Youpin

For this, it has an incredible 10,000 Pa suction power. To get an idea, it is a power higher than the vast majority of robot vacuum cleaners on the market and capable of reaching around 80,000 rpm. It also has a double filter system, among which we find a HEPA filter for smaller particles.

In electric inflator mode, the benefits of this gadget are also surprising, since it is capable of offering a pressure up to 150PSI and drive up to 10 liters of air per minute. A great power that, being electric, allows us to inflate the wheels of our car with total comfort.

It has a led screen where the state of the battery is shown, the operating mode chosen at all times, vacuum cleaner or inflator and from which we can change certain settings such as the units of measure. A touch screen that makes the operation of this handheld vacuum and electric inflator very easy for anyone.

The introductory price for this electric handheld vacuum inflator is 199 yuan, which is about 25 euros to change. At the moment, it will only be sold in China, although we may be able to buy it in the future through a distributor such as AliExpress.

>