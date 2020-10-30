Tech NewsApps

New Google game for Halloween: do magic with the cat to defeat the ghosts

By Brian Adam
0
7
New Google game for Halloween: do magic with the cat to defeat the ghosts
New Google Game For Halloween: Do Magic With The Cat

Must Read

Apple

Apple closes a successful quarter again with historical records in Mac and services

Abraham - 0
Apple has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2020, or the third quarter of calendar year 2020. As usual,...
Read more
Apps

Finding a Samsung Galaxy is much easier with SmartThings Find, the new location system

Brian Adam - 0
Finding a Samsung Galaxy is much easier with SmartThings Find, the new location system After being available in its native...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and P Smart 2021: an ecosystem to the test

Brian Adam - 0
We tried Huawei's new smart watch paired with the latest smartphone launched by the Chinese house in Italy, waiting for the Mate 40. Huawei is...
Read more
Mobile

New LG K92: an interesting mid-range that does not give up having 5G

Brian Adam - 0
Although Apple has told us in its last keynote on October 13 that putting 5G into a smartphone is little less than a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New Google game for Halloween: do magic with the cat to defeat the ghosts

Google has introduced a new game in one of its Doodles. And it is a continuation of another Doodle that was very successful: the wizard cat returns to defeat all the ghosts that come his way. And with a mechanic that is perfectly adapted to mobile screens: draw the signs of the enemies to defeat them.

Google often surprises us with more elaborate Doodles than usual, the way the company has to commemorate dates based on modify your logo creatively. During these years we have witnessed ‘playable’ hits such as the Pac-Man Doodle, a game that dynamited the productivity of many companies. The Halloween Doodle 2016 was also highly commented, a game in which we played a fun magic cat. Did you want to continue? Well, take advantage, our protagonist has returned for Halloween.

Defeat by drawing hordes of ghosts

Google Halloween game

As is often the case with Google Doodles, the company succeeds in making the new game works just as well on desktop computers as on mobiles. In fact, it is in these latest devices where it is most enjoyed since the mechanics are highly tactile: you have to draw on the screen.

In the new Halloween Doodle it’s time to embody the wizard cat in a new adventure. The mechanics are repeated, also the majority of characters: each enemy will approach the cat with a symbol, or series of symbols, on the head. And to beat them the symbols that indicate us must be drawn on the screen. Vertical, horizontal bar, an inverted triangle, circles … The speed when making the lines is one of the keys to survive a greater number of waves, also reflections and temper.

Google Halloween game

The Halloween game is available for 48 hours: to play, just open your browser and go to Google.com (you can also open Discover, the Halloween Doodle is at the top of the screen).

Google Halloween game

It is very well adapted to mobile phones, the aesthetics are original and it can hold a few games, it is also easy get stung for a good score. You don’t have to be in a hurry because Google saves all its Doodles so that anyone can access them as they please. The address of the complete catalog is this.

Related Articles

Apps

Finding a Samsung Galaxy is much easier with SmartThings Find, the new location system

Brian Adam - 0
Finding a Samsung Galaxy is much easier with SmartThings Find, the new location system After being available in its native...
Read more
Tech News

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro and P Smart 2021: an ecosystem to the test

Brian Adam - 0
We tried Huawei's new smart watch paired with the latest smartphone launched by the Chinese house in Italy, waiting for the Mate 40. Huawei is...
Read more
Mobile

New LG K92: an interesting mid-range that does not give up having 5G

Brian Adam - 0
Although Apple has told us in its last keynote on October 13 that putting 5G into a smartphone is little less than a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©