‘New Government plan published at an untimely time’

Government ministers say there is every chance that Dublin will be taken to Level 3 of the Living With Covid-19 plan before the end of the week

Said Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn today announced the publication of the Government’s new Covid-19 plan “at an untimely time”.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said in the evening that the publication of the new plan was an “unfortunate sale” at a time when “the way” the spread of the disease is changing is changing.

The Government has been criticized since the publication of the new plan yesterday, alleging that Dublin was not here or there in the new system, at Level 2 like the rest of the country but with additional restrictions to implement.

Dr Glynn said the advice being given to the people of Dublin was clear.

“We don’t want you to mix with more than one other household. Basically, this is not the time to open wet bars in Dublin and also, if possible, and this is the nuance … We are urging people not to travel outside of Dublin for the next few weeks if possible, ”said Dr Ronan Glynn.

Dr Glynn said there was a need for a prudent and prudent approach to public health policy and that it “confuses people”.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said there was “every chance” that Dublin would be brought to Level 3 of the plan Living With Covid-19 before the end of the week.

Moving Dublin to Level Three would place travel restrictions and a total ban on families meeting and all kinds of social and family events. Games and sporting events would be prohibited except at the highest level.

Finance Minister Paschal said

Donohoe earlier today said there was a strong chance that tougher restrictions for Dublin would be announced this week.

Donohoe said the Government was deeply concerned about how the disease is spreading in the metropolis, especially among families.

He implored people in Dublin stay there and people outside the city without going there.

Donohoe said there was a strong chance that further restrictions would be announced for Dublin this week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets tomorrow to discuss the case of Dublin, where the disease is spreading much more rapidly than in the rest of the country.

The Government today announced the additional restrictions announced yesterday.

It is said that it should not be more than six from two families at one reunion in Dublin, whether outside or inside. People in Dublin should restrict out-of-county trips and if they leave the county they should only meet one other family.

Pubs in the metropolis that do not have food available will not be allowed to open next week. Only 100 people are allowed to attend sporting and other events in Dublin no matter how big the venue is. Dublin’s higher and third level institutions should consider introducing additional protection policies.

Opposition politicians in the Dáil today criticized the “ambiguity” surrounding the launch of the plan new to address the Covid-19 and the Government’s messages on Dublin in particular.

When the plan was launched yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly – who tested negative for the disease yesterday – said there was no question that people in the capital were allowed to travel outside it.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar later said people were strongly advised not to do so unless it was necessary.

The leader of the Labor Party, Alan Kelly, said that “yesterday was a very bad day for the Government” but that this must be forgotten and the “clarity” given to the public.