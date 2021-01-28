New group established to promote the Irish language in Kildare

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Gaeilge Nuada will organize social and fun events for adults and children

A new community group has been established to promote the Irish language in Kildare.

Gaeilge Nuada is intended for people who live in the Maynooth Municipal area and who are interested in bringing the Irish language together.

The founders of the new group say they intend to prepare a language plan for the area which will complement Kildare County Council ‘s Plan for the Irish Language.

Gaeilge Nuada will set up social and fun events for adults and children, regardless of their language ability.

It is also stated that all established groups and organizations in the area will be given the opportunity to advertise their Irish language events in one place.

“The goal of the group is to bring together the local community with an interest in the Irish language and culture and to facilitate networking and to organize events,” said Gaeilge Nuada.

“Everyone who is interested in meeting the goals of ‘Gaeilge Nuada’ can become members of the group.”

Gaeilge Nuada will be officially launched at an online event during Seachtain na Gaeilge, which will take place between 1-17 March this year.

That night, a presentation will be given on the history of the Irish language in the area and where Nuada Gaeilge came from and information will be gathered about the events that the public would like to see organized in the area in the future.

Nuada Gaeilge can be followed on Facebook and on Twitter to find out about the new group.