New hacker attack: this Android app store contains viruses

Almost weekly we tell you a new case in which millions of mobiles are affected by a new virus. Each of them has its own way of acting, and in this case it is a malware that takes the form of a system update application to steal data, images, messages and usurp control of all Android phones. Well, let’s get to know how this new malware that affects Android phones works, and that has already infected a large number of smartphones. This Android App Store Contains Viruses In recent weeks, Securelist researchers have uncovered malicious code that exposes user data in thousands of legitimate Android applications. The malicious code is in version 3.17.18 of the official client of the APKPure application store. The app is not on Google Play, but it is quite a popular app store all over the world. Most likely, your infection is a replay of the CamScanner incident, when the developer deployed a new adware SDK from an unverified source. From SecureList they contacted the developers to notify them of the infection on April 8. The platform quickly confirmed the issue and fixed it immediately with the release of version 3.17.19. In terms of functionality, the malicious code embedded in APKPure is standard for this type of threat. When the application starts, the code is decrypted and launched. In this case, it is in a long string in your application code. This collects information about the user’s device and sends it to a server. Depending on the version of the operating system, the Trojan can inflict various forms of harm on the victim. APKPure users with current versions of Android run the risk of intrusive ads and subscriptions appearing out of nowhere. Smartphone users who do not receive security updates are less fortunate: in outdated versions of the operating system, the malware is capable not only of loading additional applications, but of installing them on the system partition. This can cause an immovable Trojan. Recommendation if you are not an expert user As a recommendation, if you are not a very advanced Android user, we recommend that you never try to download apps on platforms or websites that are beyond the control of Google Play, as it could happen to you like many Android users who have downloaded this app. >