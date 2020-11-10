New Huawei Nova 8 SE: Can’t you guess what mobile it looks like?

The Huawei Nova 8 SE is Huawei’s new mid-range, arriving with two MediaTek processors and the fastest charging seen in the mid-range.

A couple of weeks after making the Huawei Mate 40 Pro official , which is already launched in Spain, Huawei leaves us with a new phone. The brand has introduced the Huawei Nova 8 SE in its native country . This new phone is a mid-range that already comes with 5G connectivity as standard, thanks to the use of a MediaTek processor, one of the great novelties in this case.

Instead of using the brand’s own Kirin processor, it has opted for a MediaTek chip in this Huawei Nova 8 SE. This mid-range is presented as a balanced model, with a rear that is remarkably reminiscent of the new Apple iPhone 12.

Technical characteristics Huawei Nova 8 SE

screen Type: OLED Size: 6.53 inch Resolution: Full HD + (2400 × 1080 pixels).

Main features Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720 / MediaTek Dimensity 800 Operating System: EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 AOSP

Memory Internal: 128 GB + 8 GB RAM

Cameras Rear: Main sensor: 64 Mpx f / 1.9. Ultra wide angle: 8 Mpx f / 2.4. Macro: 2 Mpx f / 2.4. Depth sensor: 2 Mpx f / 2.4. Front: 16 Mpx.

Connectivity 5G 4G LTE WiFi 802.11ac Bluetooth 5.1 GPS | GLONASS | GALILEO USB 3.1 Type C

Others Under-screen fingerprint reader

Battery 3,800 mAh. 66W fast charge.

Weight : 178 grams.

A Huawei mobile with MediaTek processor

The Huawei Nova 8 SE is a mid-range model, which is a leap from previous models in the Nova range. It comes with a 6.53-inch OLED panel , with a notch in the shape of a drop of water, with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The fingerprint sensor is also located below the screen in this case, as usual. be usual with an OLED panel.

The use of a MediaTek processor, actually two in this case, is one of the great novelties in the phone. We find two variants of it, one with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and the other with a Dimensity 800 processor. Both are mid-range processors with 5G from MediaTek, which will give you good performance at all times. The two versions come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the Huawei Nova 8 SE does not present too many surprises, with four rear cameras : 64 Mpx main sensor, 8 Mpx ultra-wide angle, 2 Mpx macro sensor and a 2 Mpx depth sensor. The cameras are located in a module that is very reminiscent of the design of the iPhone 12. For the front, in the notch, they leave us with a 16 Mpx camera.

The phone surprises as it is the model with the least battery in this range, with a capacity of 3,800 mAh. Although the brand makes use of fast charging of 66W , thus being the mid-range model with the fastest charging of the Chinese brand. It is fully charged in just 35 minutes. Android 10 AOSP with EMUI 10.1 is the operating system on this model.

Price and availability

This Huawei Nova 8 SE is officially on sale in China now, in white, blue, silver and black. For now, nothing is known about the launch of this model outside of the Asian country, but we hope to have information about it soon. As we have seen in its specifications, there are two versions of the phone, depending on the processor, whose confirmed prices are: