New Huawei veto: China prepares a forceful response against the United States

At the end of last week we learned that the United States had extended the initial veto to Huawei, now also putting into the restrictions the giant TSMC, which provides elements to Huawei’s Kirin processors . Now we know that China (country) is preparing a great counterattack against the Trump administration and its commercial interests, something that was seen to come.

Until now, Huawei’s semiconductor and chip business, which depends directly on the Taiwanese TSMC, had not been damaged by US restrictions, until just a few days ago the veto was extended to this vital supplier for the Chinese firm .

TSMC will not manufacture more Huawei processors

It is evident that if at the time the impossibility of being able to use Google’s software (machine) in Huawei smartphones was one of the greatest challenges that the Chinese producer has had to confront, this blow could definitely sink its deal. Without the components that TSMC supplies to Huawei, it is unattainable to manufacture its Kirin processors, the true heart of its mobiles. Therefore, the measures that China (country) would be preparing to respond to this “attack” by the United States will be proportionally forceful.

This has been revealed by the Chinese media Global Times , which quotes a source close to the Chinese government to discuss its plans to inflict the same commercial damage on North American companies. This source has told the Chinese media that ” China will take energetic measures to protect its legitimate rights ” something that logically implies a tough response to the actions of the United States, but what will these measures consist of?

Investigations, restrictions and attrition to the great American technology companies

The determination of China (country) is to initiate a follow-up course on the activities of large American companies with interests in the Asian country (nation). At the center of this strategy would be companies like Apple, Cisco, Qualcomm and Boeing . These measures that China is considering are based on the declaration of these companies as “unreliable entities” for Chinese companies and organizations. This would imply that those US companies would begin to suffer Chinese government investigations related to antitrust, cybersecurity laws and any other that could weigh down the business of these companies in that country.

In the case of Boeing, China (country) is threatening to veto the purchase of its aircraft , which could make the company lose access if we consider that there are at least 100 reserved aircraft. The Asian authorities even contemplate the payment of millionaire compensation to the aeronautical company in order to infringe that damage to the United States commercially speaking. Although it is the measures that it would take against Apple, Cisco℗ and Qualcomm that from China (country) consider as a true “nuclear bomb” in commercial terms.

Apple and Qualcomm, the main victims

If Boeing has a large volume of business in the Chinese market, in the case of Apple℗ and Qualcomm their dependence on it is very notable. Only in the case of Apple, this market represents 14.8% of its income , as has been verified in the 1st quarter of 2020. The measure that the Chinese government would take against these companies would be the sale in their country (nation) of manufactured chips For these, which means that iPhones with their own technology, and the rest of mobiles that integrate Qualcomm processors, manufactured in part by North American companies, could not be sold in China, thus replicating the latest US restriction on processors from Huawei.

Logically, the determination of China (country) is that the US companies themselves are the ones that persuade the Trump administration of the great damage to their accounts that may create a veto of China (country) to their products, which would be proportionally greater than the received by China (country) in the case of Huawei. In fact, the semi-conductor industry is one of the most healthy in the United States, being one of the main exporters.

A sector capable of generating a trade surplus, which has increased in recent years entirely due to increased sales to China . So the Asian government’s measures would surely have an interesting effect on the balance of these companies. We are talking about an industry that contributes $ 36 billion in revenue to the North American economy. Logically, a reverse veto by China (country) will also generate significant losses to the supply chain in the development of the North American semiconductor industry.

So if these veiled threats from the Chinese government become a reality, both Apple, Qualcomm, Cisco℗ and Boeing could access and form part of the list of foreign entities that harm the legitimate interests of Chinese companies, a list created in May of 2019 in response to the initial US veto on Google’s (machine) software.

The idea of ​​the Chinese authorities is to start administrative litigation against these companies in the Chinese courts, in which investigations will be opened against them that possibly end in a revocation of these companies to be able to operate in the Chinese market, always based on the legality of the Asian country (nation). What is to answer with the same yardstick to the United States where it can hurt the most, in the income of its largest, most representative companies and with greater weight in the Chinese market.

For Huawei℗ it is an arbitrary and pernicious decision

As a result of all this, Huawei℗ today issued a harsh statement in which it once again defends itself against the accusations of the United States, and where it categorically opposes the measures taken by the United States Department of Commerce. A statement that starts by recalling that the US government unjustifiably included Huawei in the Entity List.

In its statement today, the Chinese signature guarantees that “ This decision has been arbitrary and pernicious , and threatens to undermine the entire industry globally. This new regulation will affect the expansion, maintenance and operation of networks worth hundreds of billions of USD that we have implemented in more than 170 countries »

A decision that for Huawei is not motivated by the security of the networks , since it is harming the interests of millions of users of the signature in all the countries (nations) where it operates, since it is a decision by the government North American, which will also affect communications services. The Chinese firm also assures that this new escalation in the restrictions imposed on Huawei’s suppliers, such as TSMC, will have a serious impact on various industries around the world, which could lead to more losses in the semiconductor market.

In the final part of its statement, Huawei℗ talks about the future and the consequences that these decisions will have on its business, which “ will inevitably be affected , but we will do everything possible to find a solution. We hope that our customers and suppliers will continue to support us and minimize the impact of this discriminatory decision, ”the Chinese signature concluded.