New identification items by TG4 based on ‘Spite Feamainne’ and many more

TG4 is launching new identity items based on Irish proverbs and sayings today.

TG4 says that the new items that will be shown before the start of the program add to the “identity” of the Irish language station and are a visual expression of the station ‘s’ Súil Eile’ motto.

These are six new items, or stoing, based on idioms in Irish. Seaweed Spite, Scalp Day, Rainy Day, Glass, Hare’s Corner, and Street Jump are the themes of the items.

TG4 says that the identity items are a contemporary representation of the Irish landscape and the storytelling prowess of the Irish people.

The series was created by Red Bee, who have worked for Disney, DreamWorks and Netflix, in collaboration with the TG4 team. RTÉ has ​​engaged Red Bee to rebrand RTÉ 2.

TG4 ‘s Creative Director, Seán Cathal Ó Coileáin, said that TG4 is now a multimedia brand. He said the new items would work on all platforms but would also present “the identity” that the station has always had.

Jane Fielder, Creative Director of Red Bee Creative, said they really enjoyed working with TG4 and said that both had “delivered an innovative creative concept”.

The identification items for the new TG4 brand can be seen on TG4 from yesterday. They can be seen here on TG4 YouTube channel.