New iPad and iPad Air with more colors, power and a redesigned design

What we already knew for a few days was confirmed, and that is The new Apple iPad Air were going to transform their design to become a kind of iPad Pro SE with less power, without LiDAR sensors or cameras with the aim of being in that middle segment that separates the cheapest tablets from the expensive ones. Something that is not a bad idea and that relaunches a range that in recent times did not make sense to keep the old design intact.

New Apple iPad Air. Manzana

Now they are official, and what stands out most of these new tablets is their design, faithful to the lines released by the Pro models in 2018 but with a differentiating touch, since for the first time in the history of these Apple devices two new colors are added to the traditional three: green and sky blue, which will be sold alongside the old familiar space gray, silver and rose gold.

Compatibility (almost) Pro

Apart from the improvements in its hardware with the arrival of the A14 Bionic chip, which increases its performance both in process speed and graphic loading capacity, it must be said that These new iPad Air arrive with the band of being compatible with practically all the official accessories of the Pro models. Starting with the second generation Apple Pencil and ending with all the keyboards / Smart Keyboard available for the top models of the range.

New colors for the 2020 iPad Air. Manzana

Of course, do not expect to boast of facial unlocking thanks to Face ID: These new tablets return to Touch ID but since there is no Home, the sensor has been moved to the lock button, on top. The screen, by the way, increases to 10.9 inches since Apple has taken advantage of the reduction of the edges of the previous 10.5 model to scratch a little more space. Now, this model is closer to the 11-inch iPad Pro than ever.

New Apple iPad Air. Manzana

At the back don’t expect many cameras. It will only have one, 12MP but capable of recording videos in 4K. What’s more, the tablet itself has enough power to edit videos at that resolution, so it will be a perfect complement if you publish and upload content to a video platform. Also, Apple has taken advantage of this complete facelift to erase from the map its Lightning charging connector, which it has replaced by USB-C, as has been the case since 2018 in the Pro range.

It is, without a doubt, a model cut from the iPad Pro that tries to fill a niche of users who, without wanting to spend more than a thousand euros on their new tablet, did not have a solvent and economical alternative. If you want to reserve one, you can do it in the next weeks ay They will go on sale during the month of October, at a starting price of 649 euros for the 64GB Wi-Fi model storage (there are also 256GB).

A new iPad with the usual design

In addition to the colorful iPad Air, Apple has presented a new iPad that is definitely in the cheapest range– Keeps the same design from previous generations, with the Home button and all, 32 and 128GB storage capacities, 10.2-inch screen, A12 Bionic processor, compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil and a new range of sleeves with official keyboard that will give you greater productivity.

New Apple iPad. Manzana

Of course, as always, at a really interesting price of 329 euros starting for the wifi model with less capacity. Unlike the iPad Air, they will be ready to reserve from tomorrow with a delivery date of this Friday.

