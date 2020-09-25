Over 30 new Irish language books are to be published between now and December to satisfy the ample Irish language reader

The number of new Irish language books available will increase dramatically this autumn when a number of books due to be published from last March come on the market.

Over 30 new books are to be published between now and December to satisfy the ample Irish reader. These books include new work by some of the great Irish language writers. It is a new novel for young readers by Alan Titley Loops (An Gúm), and a collection of short stories Liam Ó Flaithearta: A Selection of Stories (Cló Iar-Chonnacht), selected and translated by Mícheál Ó Conghaile.

Cló Iar-Chonnacht will be publishing five more books before the end of the year, including two biographical works, Utilizing Me with Pádraic Breathnach and From Spiddal to Strasbourg with Seán Ó Neachtain, former MEP.

One of those books, yes GGalway: City Digest, a collection of Irish language stories and poems relating to Galway city, edited by Brian Ó Conchubhair.

Ba folklore allusion to us from the Ballyconnell area of ​​Connemara, Winter Entertainment, with Dónall Ó Fátharta and Peadar Ó Ceannabháin. Yes Songs by Tom a’tSeoighe, a book containing a repertoire of songs by the well-known singer from Sconsa in Connemara, edited by Ciarán Ó Fátharta and Síle Denvir for publication by Cló Iar-Chonnacht before the end of the year.

The prestigious Leabhar Breac publishing house will be making eight new books available in the next few months, including Influential Speeches, collections of great speeches from time immemorial Socrates to this day, which is edited and translated into Irish by Aibhistín Ó Duibh, and a law textbook for third level students Irish in Law by Daithi Mac Cárthaigh.

Other books to be published by Leabhar Breac this year include Tigh Chonáin Festival by Darach Ó Scolaí, ar it is a new version of the great Fenian story composed in the 15th century, and An Adventure on Secret Island, a novel for young teenagers by Brian Ó Brion.

Eoin P. Ó Murchú has translated a sci-fi novel written in Scottish Gaelic into Irish.

Will tA new book in the ‘Macán’ series, which follows the adventures of the little wolf, is being published by Leabhar Breac for young readers this autumn. Macan at Work in the Garden, Macan Sharing with his Friends, Macan and the New Baby is the title of those books.

The publishing house on An Spidéal in Connemara, Futa Fata, has eight new works for young Irish language readers to publish. Published MÍP, a picture book about a smart robot by Máire Zepf, which has been shortlisted for this year ‘s Rex Carlo, at the beginning of last March before the strict restrictions came into force.

Other new titles from Futa Fata include dis an engaging book in the ‘Dainín’ series, written by Tadhg Mac Donnagáin and illustrated by Steve Simpson, Dainín- Where’s Teddy? and Dainín- I hear something! These will be available before the end of the month.

Yes Ottó Sweater, newly written picture book by Sadhbh Devlin and An Garbhán Óg, by Julia Donaldson translated into Irish by Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin among other works to be published by Futa Fata for the young reader in 2020, as well as

new editions of Me and the Dragon and Have Fun with Me.

For older readers, yes To Destination, a newly written novel by Ailbhe Nic Giolla Bhrighde and An Fierce Dentist, an Irish language version of David Walliams’ book Demon Dentist, a book that was very popular.

The Conallach publishing house Conallach Evolution has four new titles to publish before the end of the year. A collection of short stories by Réaltán Ní Leannáin Guts, yes The Magical Stories of Micí Sheáin Néill edited by Caitlín Nic Niallais and a collection of stories by Nuala Ní Ghallchóir Stories from my childhood. An up-to-date children’s book, Lost in the Museum with Gemma Nic Conchra, the fourth new work at Evolution for 2020.

A good selection of new books for young Irish language readers is to be published between now and Christmas, including snew prose work for children in Rang 3 –6 as part of the Séideán Sí (An Gúm) primary school program.

Will four new books being published by the Belfast publishing house An tSnáthaid Mhór before the end of the year; Muireann and the Lighthouse, with Malachy Doyle and Andrew Whitson; dialectal version of Jimín Mháire Thaidhg with the The Hawk, edited by Ríona Nic Congáil and illustrated by Andrew Whitson; and Rita and the Magic Lamp, by Máire Zepf and Andrew Whitson.