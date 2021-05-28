New launches from Xiaomi: a projector, an office chair and a smart washing machine

The Xiaomi crowdfunding platform provides us with new smart devices that aims to simplify life from small daily tasks. The brand has launched its new range of products, a projector, an office chair and a smart washing machine. We analyze each of them below.

New releases from Xiaomi Xiaomi

Neo 3 smart washing machine

First of all, it is impossible not to notice the elegant and refined design of the device. We have an appliance with a much more marked and less simplistic style. The device measures 595x660x850 mm and has a capacity of up to 10 kg of clothes. The front also houses a practical color touch screen , through which you can choose between 12 washing modes. The Viomi Neo 3 smart washing machine from Xiaomi YouPin offers a speed of up to 4,600 revolutions per minute; also acts as dryer and it is capable of completely eliminating germs and bacteria.

There is no lack of support for Xiaomi Home app and it is also possible to take advantage of commands from voice to through XiaoAI, the voice assistant of the Chinese house. There is also a AI chip to manage the dosage of detergent and fabric softener, but also to control the washing and drying system, so as not to damage the garments.

As for the price, the Viomi Neo3 smart washing machine is offered for some € 475 (3,699 yuan) through the Xiaomi YouPin platform.

A smart office chair

The Backrobo Smart office chair, comes with three innovative functions, lumbar support in the form of follow-up, automatic body adaptation and sedentary reminder. Once our body data is entered through the app with which it has (height, weight and other information in the application), the ALSFS system will automatically determine the characteristics of our body type And no matter where and how we are sitting, the smart lumbar support will automatically follow our body.

At the same time, you can also monitor us and remind us of our sedentary state and start a massage to help us relax when we are tired. For him sedentary reporting systemIf you are sitting for an hour, the smart lumbar support will vibrate to remind the user to get up, if the user gets up, the notification will end. If you really cannot get up, a relaxing two-minute lumbar massage will begin.

The chair also has numerous modes with which you can improve your posture while sitting comfortably. It will be sold in China at a price of 899 yuan, about 115 euros To the exchange rate.

A projector for less than 100 euros

This Xiaomi Wanbo X1 offers LCD technology and displays a maximum resolution of 1920×1080 pixels at 300 ANSI lumens brightness: more than enough for a small living room or bedroom. There is no need to worry about changing the lamp as the LED has a 20,000 hour lifespan (2 and a half years of uninterrupted use). Placed between 1.20 and 3 meters from the projection surface between 1 meter and more than 3 meters.

