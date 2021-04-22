New LG gram: lighter and with more screen

- Advertisement -

LG Electronics presents his new range of laptops with significant improvements in design, screen and keyboard, maintaining its lightness, autonomy, durability and versatility.

The new ones LG gram can be carried anywhere thanks to its weight of only 1kg and its autonomy of up to 18 hours without charging. In addition, they allow you to be more productive thanks to its new professional 16:10 screen that offers 11% more screen in portrait format at a single glance.

These new devices have been created for all those demanding users, especially those who design content with a high-performance tool, edit videos, retouch photos; workers who continue to perform their duties from home and conduct videoconferences; or users of office tools that need to view a large amount of information on the screen and analyze reports; as well as anyone who wants to watch their favorite series and movies without stopping.

Design, performance and connectivity

LG’s new range of laptops includes five new models: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2-in-1 16 (model 16T90P) and LG gram 2-in-1 14 (model 14T90P). Each model, despite all the new features, has managed to keep its weight in line with the previous ranges, around 1kg; but with a larger screen ratio of 16:10, as more and more users require portable devices with larger screens but with compact designs. In addition, this increase in the screen allows viewing 11% more in vertical format for all those users who need to work in higher formats.

The two 16-inch and 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible versions have a 360 degree rotary single hinge and come with a Wacom AES 2.0 technology compatible stylus for a totally smooth and precise drawing experience and navigation.

Its high resolution, which covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, makes the new screens perfect for the audiovisual user and those who want to enjoy their favorite content, offering extraordinary image quality with vivid and accurate colors. , excellent contrast and sharper details. In addition, its bezel with an ultra-thin design around its edges creates total immersion.

That ultra compact design that the LG gram has is due to some thinner frames and an invisible hinge. To this, we must add the fingerprint reader integrated in the on / off button, a new wider and more precise Touch Pad, and a backlit keyboard where the size and travel of the keys have been improved, making it the portable more comfortable to work. All this design has received the military standard of durability STD-MIL-810G, since its magnesium and nanocarbon chassis has passed 7 resistance tests.

The new LG gram range has been certified by Intel on the Evo platform, incorporating the new 11th generation processors and the new Iris Xe Graphics to work with 4K UHD content with maximum fluidity. In addition, they incorporate an ultra-fast RAM memory, 512GB NVMe SSD hard disk with double slot to expand up to 4TB; allowing you to add resources to your team when you need it.

As far as connectivity is concerned, more than 7 ports have been included in a thickness of only 17.8mm and have a USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 which allows a data transfer speed of 40Gbps, device uploads and 5K video. All this with a single cable, thus guaranteeing its compatibility over time with various peripherals.

The 17Z90P, 16Z90P and 16T90P models have 80Wh high-density batteries to guarantee longer periods of use between charges, allowing users to enjoy greater autonomy and maximum portability of LG gram ultralight equipment.

Models now available:

LG gram 17Z90P: from € 1,749

LG gram 16Z90P: from € 1,499

LG gram 14Z90P: from € 1,299

LG gram convertible 16T90P: from € 1,949

LG gram convertible 14T90P: from € 1,799