New LG K92: an interesting mid-range that does not give up having 5G

Although Apple has told us in its last keynote on October 13 that putting 5G into a smartphone is little less than a feat like reaching the Moon, in reality it is not like that and, unlike the iPhone, The entire Android panorama has been taking care of this new connectivity for more than a year and a half. So much so that, like water when it reaches the ground, as time passes it occupies more layers of the lower strata.

LG K92 with 5G. LG

And here, those lower strata (no offense) are those that have to do with price, with the medium-high, medium and low ranges that, without much effort, naturally adopt a standard. Which is how those things are done. Hence, the Korean LG has understood that putting 5G into a smartphone like this K92 is something that we do not have to consider something exceptional.

Good and competent hardware

This new LG K92 has just been made official because it is preparing its launch in the US, where it will arrive in the next few days. And he does it boasting of very interesting hardware for the price range in which it is located. Thus, it will offer a 6.7-inch screen (like that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max) FullHD + and a completely clean front except for the sensor of the camera for selfies (16MP), which bothers just enough.

Will equip a processor Snapdragon 690, which has 5G connectivity, with an Adreno 619L GPU, 6GB of RAM and 128 internal storage that we can expand through a microSD card. On the back we will see four cameras, too, with a good resolution the main one: 64, 5, 2 and 2MP for angular, ultra-wide-angle, macro and another specially designed to obtain the best results in portrait modes, respectively. .

Obviously it has wifi, GPS and bluetooth 5.0, biometric fingerprint reader that is located on the side, On the on / off button, please install a 4,000mAh battery. with Quick Charge 4, speakers with LG 3D Sound Engine, Android 10 with LG’s traditional customization layer and is about to hit the US market at a price that will be around 300 euros. As we tell you, a more than interesting alternative to jump to 5G without taking too much money and with a smartphone that is ready to perform any task competently.

