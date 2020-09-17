New LG Q31: power tuned for a new low-end from Koreans

Mobile launch day around the world today, which began with the Realme 7i in Indonesia and now takes us to South Korea to witness the arrival of the latest inexpensive line made by LG. We talk about LG Q31 which ranks in the Q line of the Korean manufacturer as one of its most modest phones.

A phone with simple lines, a good amount of bottom frame and a notch to raise the screen to the maximum to the top, but with a fair power. Not surprisingly, we found the Helio P22 by MediaTek at the helm of operations, a limited processor of the Taiwanese manufacturer that is often always accompanied by reduced prices.

LG Q31 datasheet

LG Q31 screen 5.7 inch HD +

Ratio 19: 9

1,520 x 720

Notch Processor Helio P22

GU PowerVR GE8320 Versions 3GB / 32GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 5 megapixels f / 2.2 Rear cameras 13 megapixels f / 1.8

5 megapixels f / 2.2 super wide angle 120º Battery 3,000 mAh Operating system Android 10 Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

Headphone jack

microUSB Dimensions and weight 147.9 x 71 x 8.7 mm

145 grams

Adjusted power on all your lines

The new LG Q31 lives up to its surname and is positioned as one of the new economic lines of the manufacturer, offering contained power. The chosen processor is, for example, the Helio P22 by MediaTek supported by a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and with a single option of RAM and internal storage: 3GB and 32GB, although we can expand it with a microSD and up to 1TB additional.

The screen has 5.7 inches diagonal, 19: 9 ratio and HD + resolution, which leaves us 1,520 x 720 pixels in addition to a notch at the top. Under the surface we find 3,000 mAh of battery without fast charging and connectivity consisting of 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack and microUSB port.

In cameras we have a front sensor 5 megapixel with f / 2.2 lens and two rear, a main 13 megapixel lens with f / 1.8 lens and a secondary 5 megapixel lens with f / 2.2 super wide angle 120º field of view. The device has measures of 147.9 x 71 x 8.7 millimeters, 145 grams of weight and Android 10 running through its veins.

Versions and prices of the LG Q31

We said that the new LG Q31 was an economic line phone and you can also see it in its characteristics. With its 3GB and 32GB capacity, the model goes on sale in South Korea at a price of 209,000 won, which translates to approximately 160 euros. It will officially go on sale on September 25.

LG Q31 with 3GB / 32GB: 160 euros to change.

More information | LG Korea