MobileAndroidTech News

New LG Q31: power tuned for a new low-end from Koreans

By Brian Adam
0
1
New LG Q31: power tuned for a new low-end from Koreans
New Lg Q31: Power Tuned For A New Low End From

Must Read

Android

New LG Q31: power tuned for a new low-end from Koreans

Brian Adam - 0
Mobile launch day around the world today, which began with the Realme 7i in Indonesia and now takes us to South Korea...
Read more
Android

These giant frogs are endangered because of man but science is ready to help them

Brian Adam - 0
The giant frogs of Lake Titicaca, the world's largest aquatic frogs, due to human pollution and fishing have seen their numbers dramatically reduced, but...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10: discovered one of the most serious bugs ever

Brian Adam - 0
With the latest Patch Tuesday, Microsoft corrected what can effectively be called one of the most serious bugs ever discovered in Windows 10. ...
Read more
Android

Official Black Shark 3S: all about the new gaming smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
After the first information released in late July 2020, it Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been officially unveiled in China. It is a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New LG Q31: power tuned for a new low-end from Koreans

Mobile launch day around the world today, which began with the Realme 7i in Indonesia and now takes us to South Korea to witness the arrival of the latest inexpensive line made by LG. We talk about LG Q31 which ranks in the Q line of the Korean manufacturer as one of its most modest phones.

A phone with simple lines, a good amount of bottom frame and a notch to raise the screen to the maximum to the top, but with a fair power. Not surprisingly, we found the Helio P22 by MediaTek at the helm of operations, a limited processor of the Taiwanese manufacturer that is often always accompanied by reduced prices.

LG Q31 datasheet

LG Q31

screen

5.7 inch HD +
Ratio 19: 9
1,520 x 720
Notch

Processor

Helio P22
GU PowerVR GE8320

Versions

3GB / 32GB
MicroSD up to 1TB

Frontal camera

5 megapixels f / 2.2

Rear cameras

13 megapixels f / 1.8
5 megapixels f / 2.2 super wide angle 120º

Battery

3,000 mAh

Operating system

Android 10

Connectivity

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
Headphone jack
microUSB

Dimensions and weight

147.9 x 71 x 8.7 mm
145 grams

Adjusted power on all your lines

LG Q31

The new LG Q31 lives up to its surname and is positioned as one of the new economic lines of the manufacturer, offering contained power. The chosen processor is, for example, the Helio P22 by MediaTek supported by a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and with a single option of RAM and internal storage: 3GB and 32GB, although we can expand it with a microSD and up to 1TB additional.

The screen has 5.7 inches diagonal, 19: 9 ratio and HD + resolution, which leaves us 1,520 x 720 pixels in addition to a notch at the top. Under the surface we find 3,000 mAh of battery without fast charging and connectivity consisting of 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, headphone jack and microUSB port.

In cameras we have a front sensor 5 megapixel with f / 2.2 lens and two rear, a main 13 megapixel lens with f / 1.8 lens and a secondary 5 megapixel lens with f / 2.2 super wide angle 120º field of view. The device has measures of 147.9 x 71 x 8.7 millimeters, 145 grams of weight and Android 10 running through its veins.

Versions and prices of the LG Q31

We said that the new LG Q31 was an economic line phone and you can also see it in its characteristics. With its 3GB and 32GB capacity, the model goes on sale in South Korea at a price of 209,000 won, which translates to approximately 160 euros. It will officially go on sale on September 25.

  • LG Q31 with 3GB / 32GB: 160 euros to change.

More information | LG Korea

Related Articles

Android

These giant frogs are endangered because of man but science is ready to help them

Brian Adam - 0
The giant frogs of Lake Titicaca, the world's largest aquatic frogs, due to human pollution and fishing have seen their numbers dramatically reduced, but...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10: discovered one of the most serious bugs ever

Brian Adam - 0
With the latest Patch Tuesday, Microsoft corrected what can effectively be called one of the most serious bugs ever discovered in Windows 10. ...
Read more
Android

Official Black Shark 3S: all about the new gaming smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
After the first information released in late July 2020, it Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been officially unveiled in China. It is a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©