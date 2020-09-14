New Lg Wing: An Amazing Smartphone With A Rotating Screen

Almost everyone took it for granted that the smartphone market was destined to go down the folding screen path, so it seemed that anyone who stepped out of the script was destined to be treated as an outsider, an outsiders without much future. until LG has arrived and has decided to bet on a concept as original as it is surprising, with a phone capable of transforming itself according to our needs.

New LG Wing.

This new terminal, which has just been presented by the Koreans, has a differentiating element with respect to all its competition: it boasts of having two screens in just 10.9 mm. thick, almost the same space in which any other device offers one, in such a way that we can use WhatsApp while not losing detail of our series with a huge widescreen screen.

Designed for the multimedia world

This orientation of the main screen is not free and is designed for these times when data rates become infinite and allow us to see what we want without limits: movies, series, live TV programs, special events or our youtubers preferred. All with extraordinary quality thanks to a 6.8-inch panel, FHD + P-OLED FullVision of 2,460×1,080 pixels of resolution and aspect ratio 20.5: 9.

LG Wing dual screen system. LG

The key to the system is below that almost 7-inch screen, where another 3.9-inch panel, G-OLED, with a resolution of 1,240×1,080 pixels is located at the bottom and 1.15: 1 aspect ratio, more square but perfect to use as a place to expand YouTube playback controls (for example), or to have a second app in view without having to pause media playback.

But although the lights have all gone to that original two-screen configuration, Nor should we forget the hardware that it has inside, with a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256 gigabytes of internal storage that we can expand via microSD up to 2TB. The battery, without being crazy, moves by more than competent numbers with 4,000 mAh. and compatibility with wireless and fast charging standards (Quick Charge 4.0).

LG Wing with closed screen.

In the photographic part we also have great news since this LG Wing arrives with three 64, 13 and 12MP sensors with Ultra High Resolution, wide angle and ultra wide angle functions, respectively. By the way, for selfies LG has also wanted to go a step further with a module that is hidden in the body of the phone and that offers us a quality of 32MP. But without a doubt, and regardless of the quality of its lenses, the call gimball mode, which uses six motion sensors to offer superb stability in videos and photos. So much so that the smaller screen serves as a grip to grip the LG Wing as if it were a camcorder.

Retractable selfie camera module for LG Wing.

By last, This mobile offers an installation of Android 10 with LG UX, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C charging connector and IP54 certification. Its price is not yet confirmed, as well as its final launch date in Spain (early October in South Korea).

>