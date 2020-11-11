New Mac mini: Small on the outside, big on the inside

The Mac mini is Apple’s most versatile computer and now, with the M1 chip introduced today, it offers even better performance without losing its compact form factor. The M1 chip brings an 8-core CPU with performance up to 3 times faster than the previous generation, dramatically speeding up demanding workloads. An 8-core GPU offers up to a 6x increase in graphics performance, allowing the Mac mini to tackle tasks like complex 3D rendering with ease. ML workloads also take a massive leap with performance up to 15 times faster than the previous generation. When compared to the best-selling Windows desktop in its price range, the Mac mini is barely a tenth as large, but offers up to 5x faster performance.

Mac mini features an advanced thermal design to maintain performance while staying cool and quiet, supporting up to two displays, including Apple’s Pro Display XDR in full 6K resolution. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless performance and Secure Enclave on M1 for best-in-class security. Learn about all the news that Apple has presented today:

Price and availability

The Mac mini with Apple’s M1 chip with eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs € 799. From this base configuration, it is possible to improve increasing the RAM up to 16 GB or opt for 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD storage. It is now possible to reserve the Mac mini on the Apple website. Your arrival date is scheduled for November 17-18.