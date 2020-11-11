New MacBook Air: Apple’s most popular Mac gets a makeover with the M1 chip

The MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular Mac and the world’s best-selling 13-inch laptop, so it was to be expected that this would be one of the first laptops to be revamped with the new M1 chip introduced today. The powerful 8-core CPU on the MacBook Air’s M1 chip runs up to 3.5 times faster than the previous generation, and its 7 or 8-core GPU delivers up to 5 times faster graphics, the biggest leap in MacBook Air history. Machine Learning (ML) workloads are up to 9 times faster, so applications that use ML-based features like facial recognition or object detection can do it in a fraction of the time. The M1 chip storage controller and the latest flash technology deliver up to 2x faster SSD performance, making previewing massive images or importing large files faster than ever.

It offers great performance with a fanless design, which means that no matter how hard you work it, the MacBook Air always remains completely silent. In addition, the new MacBook Air has excellent battery life, with up to 15 hours of WiFi web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback. Another new feature of the MacBook Air is Apple’s latest Image Signal Processor (ISP) on the M1 chip, which improves camera image quality with better noise reduction, greater dynamic range, and better balance. Automatic whites and improved face detection to improve the appearance of users during video calls. The 13.3 ″ Retina display offers support for the wide P3 color gamut, resulting in an even more vibrant and lifelike color.

The M1 secure enclave, combined with Big Sur, offers the best security with features like Touch ID, which makes it easy to unlock your MacBook Air and make purchases with Apple Pay with the touch of a finger. In addition, it offers Wi-Fi 6 for faster wireless performance, as well as two Thunderbolt ports with USB 4 support allow connectivity with a wide range of peripherals. Learn about all the news that Apple has presented today:

Apple introduces its revolutionary M1 chip for computers

New MacBook Air: Apple’s most popular Mac gets a makeover with the M1 chip

New 13 ″ MacBook Pro: The M1 chip provides unprecedented autonomy

New Mac mini: Small on the outside, big on the inside

Price and availability

The MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip with eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs € 1,129. From this base configuration, it is possible to upgrade the M1 chip to have an 8-core GPU, increase the RAM up to 16 GB or opt for 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD storage. It is now possible to reserve the MacBook Air on the Apple website in space gray, gold and silver. Your arrival date is scheduled for November 17-18.