New Monopoly Sudoku, the game that combines puzzles with real estate speculation

At first glance it may seem like a strange combination, but in Marmalade Studio they have succeeded: the union between Sudoku and Monopoly is not only possible, but also very funny. With this new mobile game you can get hold of half the city in order to fleece your opponents. And all based on filling in sudokus.

Monopoly is one of the best known board games, also one of the most widely played worldwide. Its roots go back to the beginning of the 20th century. And it has evolved so much that it not only has adaptations for all countries, but also an infinite number of collector’s versions. Also, how could it be otherwise, we can play Monopoly on the phone, and not just in the usual way: now we can enjoy it with Sudoku mechanics. It’s pretty messy; apart from original and a challenge for the mind.

Get the streets by solving Sudokus

Monopoly Sudoku combines both types of game to achieve a surprising result before installing the application, also as the first games are played. Because if, you have to get to the streets by dint of solving sudoku boards. We will compete with other players based on the scores achieved (the time we need to solve the puzzle will mark the score). And as we win, we will get rolls to move around the Monopoly board.

The combination is odd and the mechanics take a bit of a pick-up. Of course, the main thing is accessible to anyone: once you learn to solve sudokus, you can play this Monopoly. Furthermore, the game itself teaches techniques for solving puzzles, in this way it is possible to obtain greater mental agility. With which it is not only suitable for fun, but also for get the mind in shape. Without forgetting the challenges, both with strangers and with friends.

Depending on the street value, the Sudoku level will be higher or lower. In terms of resolution, Monopoly Sudoku offers the usual 9×9 board with 3×3 blocks. Below are the numbers with which to fill in each box, the game offers notes with which to make the resolution easier, allows backtracking (it will remove points) and, depending on the difficulty, there will be more or less help. All with the same objective: to emerge triumphant in each round to take over the street.

Monopoly Sudoku is online multiplayer, it is also possible to compete one on one against friends (you need to log in to Facebook). It has daily challenges, various achievements, it is possible to customize the avatar and the figure (you have to earn it by playing) and does not offer advertisements or in-app purchases. Of course, Monopoly Sudoku is not cheap: its price is 4.49 euros.