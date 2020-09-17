Tech News

New Motorola RAZR 5G: our photos from the presentation event

By Brian Adam
0
11
New Motorola RAZR 5G: our photos from the presentation event
New Motorola Razr 5g: Our Photos From The Presentation Event

Must Read

Android

Official Black Shark 3S: all about the new gaming smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
After the first information released in late July 2020, it Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been officially unveiled in China. It is a...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft confirms negotiations for the purchase of TikTok: Donald Trump gives the green light

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors of the weekend, the official confirmation arrived: Microsoft aims to acquire the TikTok businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia and...
Read more
Communication

AMD Ryzen 3900XT Review: a small upgrade awaiting Zen 3

Brian Adam - 0
AMD's new processor confirms all the qualities seen in its predecessor, with the addition of a slightly higher clock speed. When Ryzen processors hit the...
Read more
Android

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, uncovered: a mid-range with a 90Hz screen and ultra-fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
Yesterday the first details about the Realme Narzo 20, the successor to the Realme Narzo 10, presented a few months ago, were...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

New Motorola RAZR 5G: our photos from the presentation event

The presentation event in Milan of the New Motorola RAZR 5G, the new foldable Android smartphone from the subsidiary of Lenovo, which further enhances the work done previously.

Despite the high price (1,599.99 Euros in Italy), Motorola RAZR 5G sold out in two minutes globally, demonstrating how the news are still welcome by users.

On a technical level the Motorola RAZR 5G is based on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor 2.4GHz, accompanied by 8 gigabytes of RAM and the Adreno 620 GPU, to which are added 256GB of storage space.

The main screen is a 6.2-inch P-OLED with a resolution of 2142×876 pixels, while the external one is 2.7-inch G-OLED with a resolution of 800×600 pixels.

The photographic sector consists of a 48 megapixel rear sensor based on the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 chip with an opening f / 1.8, while the front one is 20 megapixel. Furthermore, as the name suggests, it is also 5G but the connectivity compartment is composed of the Dual SIM slot, a USB-C input, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The battery instead is from 2800 mAh, with 15W charging support. As an operating system instead we find Android 10.

Related Articles

Android

Official Black Shark 3S: all about the new gaming smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
After the first information released in late July 2020, it Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been officially unveiled in China. It is a...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft confirms negotiations for the purchase of TikTok: Donald Trump gives the green light

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors of the weekend, the official confirmation arrived: Microsoft aims to acquire the TikTok businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia and...
Read more
Communication

AMD Ryzen 3900XT Review: a small upgrade awaiting Zen 3

Brian Adam - 0
AMD's new processor confirms all the qualities seen in its predecessor, with the addition of a slightly higher clock speed. When Ryzen processors hit the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©