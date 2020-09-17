New Motorola Razr 5g: Our Photos From The Presentation Event

The presentation event in Milan of the New Motorola RAZR 5G, the new foldable Android smartphone from the subsidiary of Lenovo, which further enhances the work done previously.

Despite the high price (1,599.99 Euros in Italy), Motorola RAZR 5G sold out in two minutes globally, demonstrating how the news are still welcome by users.

On a technical level the Motorola RAZR 5G is based on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor 2.4GHz, accompanied by 8 gigabytes of RAM and the Adreno 620 GPU, to which are added 256GB of storage space.

The main screen is a 6.2-inch P-OLED with a resolution of 2142×876 pixels, while the external one is 2.7-inch G-OLED with a resolution of 800×600 pixels.

The photographic sector consists of a 48 megapixel rear sensor based on the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 chip with an opening f / 1.8, while the front one is 20 megapixel. Furthermore, as the name suggests, it is also 5G but the connectivity compartment is composed of the Dual SIM slot, a USB-C input, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. The battery instead is from 2800 mAh, with 15W charging support. As an operating system instead we find Android 10.