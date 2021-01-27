New movies and series coming to HBO in February 2021

- Advertisement -

The streaming video platform HBO has already announced the news that it has prepared in relation to films and series for the month of February from 2021. If you are one of those who have an account, we are going to tell you everything you will enjoy at the beginning of 2021 and, therefore, they will be one of the options that will make you start the new year.

The month ends, and with it come the announcements of the new VOD content for the following month. What happens is that it is not a normal end of the month, but that we are in January, which brings with it less than normal social activity. Like 2020, it is being exceptional because the impact of the pandemic is felt, especially in the premieres that always usually arrive at this time.

What new releases does HBO have in February 2021?

For this second month of the year, the platform HBO comes with a new series, the return of two new established seasons, four documentaries and four films, and the endings of some of its best series.

As is being common due to Covid-19, they are not producing as many premieres as expected, although they have still decided to bring premieres that cover all genres (thrillers, comedies and even period series) that will be released during the next few weeks and they could become some of the most watched titles of the season. However, it does not appear that the second season of Euphoria is going to be released, although its premiere could be close.

Next, to make it easier for you, we are going to show you the list of films, series and documentaries that will be released during this month of February. A date that stands out for being the month of love, since the 14th is Valentine’s Day, the lack of love films for this time of year is surprising, although the platform has an extensive catalog of feature films of this genre.

HBO releases February 2021 – Movies, series and documentaries

February 2nd

Ronaldo

Miss bullet

February 5th

Area

February 6th

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

February 9

Ronaldo

Feb. 10

Black Art: In The Absence Of Light

February 13th

The photograph

February 14th

Beforeigners

February 15

CB Strike: Lethal White T2

February 19th

A Dog’s Journey

February 20th

Dolittle

February 21st

Hard T2

Colette

February 22

The Plague T2

23 of February

Fake Famous

February 27

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

February 28th

A Dog’s Way Home