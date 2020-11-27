Home Entertainment New movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2020

New movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2020

By
Brian Adam
-
0
0
New movies and series coming to Netflix in December 2020
New Movies And Series Coming To Netflix In December 2020

In December Netflix will take the opportunity to dye some of its premieres white. Not in vain Christmas is coming and nothing better than movies and series inspired by it to help us forget about the year 2020 that we carry. Anyway, far from that spirit of Papa Nöel, comes a new Spanish production, this time based on the novel by one of the creators of “Elite”: Carlos Montero.

His name is “The disorder you leave” and brings us a cast of first-rate actors, with Inma Cuesta and Barbara Lennie in their lead roles. With her we will go (again) to an institute where a teacher arrives to make a substitution. From that beginning we will discover some turbulent episodes in the life of the teacher who preceded her, and which will be especially tragic.

“The Bidgertons” is another of Netflix’s premieres, with a “period” setting and a family whose eldest daughter goes through an ordeal of gossip and lies in public just when she decides to marry, which will not prevent her from achieving her goal of forging a relationship and an alliance with the Duke of Hastings. It will premiere just on Christmas Day.

These are all the Netflix releases for December 2020:

Series

December 1st

  • Super Wings (T3)

December 2nd

  • Alien worlds
  • Hazel Brugger: Tropical
  • Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic

December 3

  • Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday’Big Mouth ‘S4: December 4

December 4th

  • Selena, the series
  • Captain Underpants mega naviguay
  • Kings of Jo’Burg

December 5th

  • Detention: The series
  • Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 8

  • Mr. Iglesias (T3)
  • Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

December 9

  • Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
  • The Big Show Show: Christmas

December 10

  • Alice in borderland

December 11

  • The mess you leave (T1)
  • A Trash Truck Christmas

December 14th

  • Hilda (T2)

December 16

  • How to Ruin Christmas

Dec. 18

  • Sweet home

December 30

  • Equinox

December 31

  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 4)

Films

December 1st

  • Angela’s Christmas wish

December 2nd

  • Fierce

December 3

  • Christmas is my sentence
  • Break

December 4th

  • Mank
  • Bombay Rose
  • Crossfire for Christmas
  • Leyla has nine days

December 7th

  • The Claus Family

December 8

  • Emicida: AmarElo: It’s All For Yesterda

December 9

  • The incredible history of the island of roses

December 11

  • The Prom

December 14th

  • A California Christmas

Dec. 18

  • The mother of blues

December 23th

  • Midnight sky

Documentaries

December 1st

  • The Holiday Movies That Made Us

December 9

  • Innovative surgeons

December 11

  • Giving Voice

December 15

  • Song exploder

December 16

  • Anitta: Made In Honório
  • The Ripper

>

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

2020 - webeenow.com.