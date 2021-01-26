New movies and series coming to Netflix in February 2021

- Advertisement -

All the news that the platform with the most users worldwide has prepared is already known: Netflix. If you are one of those who have an account, we are going to tell you everything you will enjoy at the beginning of 2021 and, therefore, they will be one of the options that will make you start the new year.

We come to the month of February of a year that, like 2020, is being exceptional because the impact of the pandemic is noticeable, especially in the premieres that always usually arrive at this time. Despite this, we are facing the second month of the year, which is the “month of love” And to celebrate, Netflix brings us one of its most anticipated movies: To all the boys: forever.

Another of the great Netflix premieres for February is the third and final part of the teenage romantic comedy. And if we believe that this is the end of love movies, we are very wrong, since the long-awaited film arrives:

Zendaya and John David Washington they got together after the first confinement to make this film about a couple who, while waiting for the criticism of their new film, begins to reveal feelings and thoughts that can put their relationship to the test.

If we talk about premieres of series Netflix for this February several action are coming: Ax, Capitani, Tribes of Europe.

Netflix releases February 2021 – Movies and series

February 1st

Zig & Sharko (Season 3. Season 1 is not available)

Addicted (2014)

A man for eternity (1966)

February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1, from the creator of Powerpuff Girls)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2)

Mighty Express (Season 2)

February 3rd

Black Beach (2020)

All my friends are dead (2021)

The Firefly Dance (Firefly Lane)

February 5th

Malcolm & Marie (2020, film starring Zendaya)

Space sweepers (2020)

Big and Small Women (2020)

The Last of the Paradiso (2020)

Invisible City (Season 1)

Hache (Season 2)

Feb. 10

Crime Scene: Disappearance at Cecil Hotel (Season 1)

Passing theme in Paris (2021)

February 11th

Capitani (Season 1)

Squared Love (2020)

Red dot (2020)

February 12

To All the Boys: Forever (2020)

Hate, by Dani Rovira (2021)

The way of Xico (2020)

February 15

In the pits (The Crew, Season 1)

February 16th

Safari Mission: Surviving is the Challenge (Interactive Special)

February 17th

Behind His Eyes (Season 1)

18th of February

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1, Anime)

February 19th

Tribes of Europe (Season 1)

23 of February

Pele (2020)

February 25

Height Invasion (Season 1, Anime)

26 of February

Crazy About Her (2021)

>