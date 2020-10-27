New movies and series coming to Netflix in November 2020

We come to the month of November, an exceptional year in which the impact of the pandemic is felt, especially in the premieres that always usually arrive at this time. Even so, we will be lucky enough to see the fourth season of “The Crown” that, despite the coronavirus crisis, it managed to finish its filming in time before the confinement and blockade measures around the world. On this occasion, the history of the Windsors continues to advance and we reach the eighties, with the emergence of Lady Di as fiancee and, later, wife of Prince Charles, or the government of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

As Christmas is near, the platform has decided to release some content aimed at the younger audience, although in the case of SpongeBob, its potential audience even reaches young people and adults who have grown up with Bob, Patrick, etc. So, On the 5th we will have a Netflix original production available in movie format and that surely you are going to love it (even Keanu Reeves appears): “SpongeBob: a hero to the rescue” is called.

For the rest, we are facing a month with some interesting bets such as “Paranormal”, or “The Liberator”, in addition to “The flavor of margaritas” that begins its second season. If you want to see all the news, then you have the complete calendar.

Series

November 5th

Paranormal

November 10

Dash and lily

November 11th

The Liberator

November 13

Midas favorites

November 15

The Crown (T4)

November 18th

The taste of margaritas (T2)

November 20

Voices of Fire: united by the Gospel

Love and anarchy

Can you hear me? (T2)

Mars (T2)

November 27

A place to dream (T2)

Sugar Rush: Christmas Delights (S2)

Films

November 2

A Christmas in Alaska

A custom made Christmas

The perfect Christmas list

Christmas secret

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Pure blood

The Aviator

Matrix (trilogy)

Here comes curmudgeon

November 5th

Spongebob: a hero to the rescue

Operation Merry Christmas

November 13

Jingle jangle

Life before him

November 19th

Princess Exchange 2

November 20

Xtraterrestrial Christmas

November 24

Hillbilly, a rural elegy

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles

Documentaries

November 5th

Carmel: who killed María Marta?

November 23

Shawn Mandes: In Wonder

November 27

Dance dreams: the chocolate nutcracker

Midday cowboy

Children and family

November 17

A Boss in Diapers: Back in Business (T4)

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Team – Happy Holidays in Huttsgalor

November 25

The Great Faker (T2)

November 27