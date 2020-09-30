New movies and series coming to Netflix in October 2020

They are not months of many renowned premieres but this is Netflix, which is occupying the bottom of the closet with productions of unquestionable quality and that end up becoming authentic mainstream phenomena. It is the case, surely, of “The curse of Bly Manor”, fiction realized by the person in charge of “‘The Curse of Hill House “, Mike Flanagan, which is inspired by the pages of the novel” Another Turn of the Screw “by Henry James. Victoria Pedretti, Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, Henry Thomas, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Catherine Parker.
“Emily in Paris” will be another of the good premieres that await us this month, with Darren Star (“Sex in New York”) as showrunner in a series in which a young woman goes to live in Paris to live a European adventure in which everyday situations will happen, and in which the American is an expert in getting them out. tip to give him that comic touch so characteristic of his works.
Anyway, not everything will be international premieres since this month, the national seal will put it “Someone Must Die”, a new series from the creator of “The House of Flowers” and that takes us back to the day-to-day life of a family from the 1950s in Spain, living under the culture shock (in those times) of having a homosexual son who wants to introduce them to his partner. Ernesto Alterio, Cecilia Suarez, Carlos Cuevas or Ester Exposito will be in charge of the main cast.
These are all the series, films and documentaries that will arrive on Netflix in October 2020.
Series
October 1st
- Good morning, Veronica
- Carmen Sandiego
October 2nd
- Emily in Paris
October 9
- The curse of Bly Manor
October 11th
- Riverdale (T3)
- Stranger (T2)
October 13
- The Cabin with Bert Kreischer
October 16
- The revolution
- Someone has to die
- Grand Army
October 19
- Unsolved Mysteries (T2)
October 22
- The alienist
October 23
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Barbarians
30th of October
- Suburra (T3)
Films
4th of October
- Vampires against the Bronx
October 7
- Hubie’s Halloween
October 9
- Rapper at 40
October 14th
- Advice from a kangaroo to hunt monsters
October 16
- The Chicago 7 trial
October the 17th
- Spider-Man: A New Universe
October 21
- Rebeca
October 22
- Corpse
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
October 23
- Beyond the moon
October 28
- Holidate
- Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight
30th of October
- His House
Date to be confirmed
- Mank
Documentaries
October 2nd
- Rest in peace, Dick Johnson
- Song exploder
4th of October
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
October 9
- Deaf U