EntertainmentTech News

New movies and series coming to Netflix in October 2020

By Brian Adam
0
5
New movies and series coming to Netflix in October 2020
New Movies And Series Coming To Netflix In October 2020

Must Read

Apps

WhatsApp prepares a new storage manager on your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is one of those applications that, with each passing month, grows in megabytes and gigabytes, eating more and more storage space on our...
Read more
Entertainment

New movies and series coming to Netflix in October 2020

Brian Adam - 0
They are not months of many renowned premieres but this is Netflix, which is occupying the bottom of the closet with productions of unquestionable...
Read more
Apps

Spotify releases a ‘time capsule’ that will make you travel to other times

Brian Adam - 0
Spotify has already shown over the last few years that it cares a lot about what we hear on a daily basis and that...
Read more
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston almost ended her acting career

Abraham - 0
Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she almost gave up on her Hollywood career after an "unprepared project" she did several years ago "sucked the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

They are not months of many renowned premieres but this is Netflix, which is occupying the bottom of the closet with productions of unquestionable quality and that end up becoming authentic mainstream phenomena. It is the case, surely, of “The curse of Bly Manor”, fiction realized by the person in charge of “‘The Curse of Hill House “, Mike Flanagan, which is inspired by the pages of the novel” Another Turn of the Screw “by Henry James. Victoria Pedretti, Rahul Kohli, T’Nia Miller, Henry Thomas, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Catherine Parker.

“Emily in Paris” will be another of the good premieres that await us this month, with Darren Star (“Sex in New York”) as showrunner in a series in which a young woman goes to live in Paris to live a European adventure in which everyday situations will happen, and in which the American is an expert in getting them out. tip to give him that comic touch so characteristic of his works.

Anyway, not everything will be international premieres since this month, the national seal will put it “Someone Must Die”, a new series from the creator of “The House of Flowers” and that takes us back to the day-to-day life of a family from the 1950s in Spain, living under the culture shock (in those times) of having a homosexual son who wants to introduce them to his partner. Ernesto Alterio, Cecilia Suarez, Carlos Cuevas or Ester Exposito will be in charge of the main cast.

These are all the series, films and documentaries that will arrive on Netflix in October 2020.

Series

October 1st

  • Good morning, Veronica
  • Carmen Sandiego

October 2nd

  • Emily in Paris

October 9

  • The curse of Bly Manor

October 11th

  • Riverdale (T3)
  • Stranger (T2)

October 13

  • The Cabin with Bert Kreischer

October 16

  • The revolution
  • Someone has to die
  • Grand Army

October 19

  • Unsolved Mysteries (T2)

October 22

  • The alienist

October 23

  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Barbarians

30th of October

  • Suburra (T3)

Films

4th of October

  • Vampires against the Bronx

October 7

  • Hubie’s Halloween

October 9

  • Rapper at 40

October 14th

  • Advice from a kangaroo to hunt monsters

October 16

  • The Chicago 7 trial

October the 17th

  • Spider-Man: A New Universe

October 21

  • Rebeca

October 22

  • Corpse
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

October 23

  • Beyond the moon

October 28

  • Holidate
  • Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight

30th of October

  • His House

Date to be confirmed

  • Mank

Documentaries

October 2nd

  • Rest in peace, Dick Johnson
  • Song exploder

4th of October

  • David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

October 9

  • Deaf U

Related Articles

Apps

WhatsApp prepares a new storage manager on your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is one of those applications that, with each passing month, grows in megabytes and gigabytes, eating more and more storage space on our...
Read more
Apps

Spotify releases a ‘time capsule’ that will make you travel to other times

Brian Adam - 0
Spotify has already shown over the last few years that it cares a lot about what we hear on a daily basis and that...
Read more
Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston almost ended her acting career

Abraham - 0
Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she almost gave up on her Hollywood career after an "unprepared project" she did several years ago "sucked the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©