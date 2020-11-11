New online postgraduate course for teachers of Irish and Gaeltacht post-primary schools

The new course is being run in partnership with COGG and the Training and Education Board

Coláiste Mhuire Gan Smál is running a new online postgraduate course for teachers in Irish-medium and Gaeltacht post-primary schools.

The new course will target post – primary teachers in the Irish – medium education sector who would like to receive additional training in teaching through Irish.

The new program is entitled ‘The Postgraduate Certificate in Subject Based Teaching in Irish – medium and Gaeltacht Post – Primary Schools’, TTA.

This course is run in partnership with COGG, The Council for Gaeltacht and Irish-medium Education, and the Training and Education Board (ETB).

The first TTA course will begin in January 2021, with the aim of providing support for teachers who teach in Irish-medium and Gaeltacht post-primary schools.

This will be a way of trying to address the decline in the number of subjects taught through Irish at post-primary level.

Launching the course, Professor Eugene Wall, President of Mary Immaculate College, said he was “delighted” that a “high quality postgraduate program” was being provided for the Irish language education sector.

“We at Mary Immaculate College are delighted to be at the forefront of innovation in continuing professional development in this sector,” said the President of the College.

COGG’s Chief Executive, Muireann Ní Mhóráin, welcomed the new course, which will “strategically address a identified gap in teacher professional development” in Irish-medium and Gaeltacht post-primary schools.

“It will be a great opportunity for teachers to develop the specific pedagogical practices for teaching through the medium of Irish in the Gaeltacht and throughout the country,” she said.

The director of the new graduate program, Dr. TJ Ó Ceallaigh, a lecturer in Irish at Mary Immaculate College, said that teachers who teach subjects through Irish had “special needs”.

“Subject teachers in the immersion context must teach the subject and, at the same time, pay attention to the language learning needs of the students when attempting to learn an academic subject through the medium of a new language, a minority language or a language. additional.

“This postgraduate program, the TTA, will utilize online delivery strategies to support the language development and pedagogical practice of the subject teacher in an integrated manner,” said Dr. TJ Kelly.

Paddy Lavelle, Secretary General of the Education and Training Board of Ireland, said that the “innovative and interactive program” was being developed to “support” teachers in Gaeltacht schools, Gaelcholáistí and all-Irish Units.

“It will enable teachers to improve their own skills and practice, which will help with effective teaching and learning in the all-Irish setting,” he said.

Applications will be accepted for the course until 30 November.