New OPPO A55, great battery and 5G for the economic segment of the market

We welcome a new direct economic midline from OPPO factories in China and succeeding the latest OPPO A53, even though its name is not correlative. We say it because the launch is the new OPPO A55, a mobile phone that seeks to position itself in the price range of 200 euros in the market, at least with its current price in China.

OPPO’s new phone bets on 5G and an increase in battery, reaching up to 5,000 mAh with 10W load, to become a competitive model although at the moment of truth it is even less powerful than its predecessor. A strange tactic from the manufacturer that is releasing a new phone in its country today, with a high probability of becoming an international model.

OPPO A55 datasheet

OPPO A55 screen 6.5 inch LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 163.9 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm

186 g. Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 Versions 6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 8 megapixels f / 2.0 Rear camera 13 megapixels f / 2.2

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro

2 megapixels f / 2.4 bokeh Drums 5,000 mAh

10W load OS Android 11

ColorOS 11.1 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

Headphone jack

USB type C Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price 1,599 yuan or about 202 euros to change

5,000 mAh with Dimensity Brain and 5G

The new OPPO A55 lands sporting a screen with notch of 6.5 inches and HD + resolution. The LCD panel of the phone thus opts to avoid a perforation but its own technology pushes the fingerprint reader away from it, specifically to the side of the phone, a solution that is increasingly used by different manufacturers. The phone comes with Android 11 running under ColorOS 11.1, by the way.

In terms of power, OPPO places a MediaTek Dimensity 700 in front of its new terminal, automatically granting it 5G connectivity plus WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. And yes, it does have a headphone jack. The phone can be purchased in a single memory option, with 8GB and 128GB and a tray to add an extra gig through a microSD.

Three rear cameras make up the main photographic equipment of the OPPO A55, with 13 megapixels f / 2.2 in front, 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for macro photography and 2 megapixels f / 2.4 for depth readings and to be able to offer selective blurring. On the front, 8 megapixels f / 2.0 for selfies.

Versions and prices of the OPPO A55

Initially, the OPPO A55 is put on sale in China although the A family of the eastern manufacturer is international and we may soon see it in other markets. The local price is set at 1,599 yuan for the single 6 and 128GB model, about 202 euros at the current exchange rate.

OPPO A55 with 6GB / 128GB: 1,599 yuan or about 202 euros at the current exchange rate

More information | OPPO