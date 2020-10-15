New Oppo Reno4 Pro, Review Of The Top Compact Range

Nowadays it is really difficult for a smartphone manufacturer to launch products capable of surprising critics and audiences. Unless you are dealing with some folding screen device, it is rare to run into the wow effect again. However, there are houses that manage to circumvent this detail by implementing a different strategy: give the customer all the tools they want, in a light body and with an attractive design. Therefore, give a better shape to what we already know, without overdoing it and risking going “off track”. Among these companies there is certainly OPPO, which has recently presented the new OPPO Reno4 Pro (together with the rest of the Reno4 family).

As you can already understand from the name, we are now in the fourth generation of Reno devices, we are therefore faced with a well-established and well-known formula, which can work even with small but well-aimed changes. So how could we define the new OPPO Reno4 Pro in very few words, just to anticipate the rest of our analysis? Little smoke, lots of roast. That is a lot of substance, few formalities.

Unboxing and first impressions

We start from the box as usual. In our hands we have a OPPO Reno4 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space; OTG support and external memories are not provided, but 256GB should be sufficient even for the most advanced uses. Inside the package, in addition to the phone, we also find a well-made transparent case, USB-C headphones and a powerful 65W charger, capable of recharging the smartphone at truly exceptional speeds – but we’ll talk about this shortly. In terms of size, we have a 6.5 “diagonal screen (covering 92.1% of the surface) encased in a fairly light body weighing just 172 grams which measures 159.5mm x 72.5mm x 7.6mm. In the hands the OPPO Reno4 Pro holds really well, also because it has a rather tight form factor that makes it seem smaller than it actually is – an aspect that will appeal to a lot of users out there. The rear backcover is very elegant, which in our case is colored Space Black, however, you will also find the Galactic Blue.

On the 2400×1080 pixel screen we didn’t say it has a 3D curved design which makes the grip even more pleasant, while the refresh rate is 90Hz. We are therefore above the canonical 60Hz but below 120Hz, a “balanced” choice that OPPO has certainly made to keep energy consumption in check – and we are quite in agreement with this philosophy.

Let’s say that details such as the 402 PPI density, a contrast of 5,000,000: 1, 500 nits of standard brightness with 1,100 nits peaks and the DCI-P3 color gamut, combined with AMOLED technology, make us enough and advance the 90Hz. The screen after all is the first thing you notice, the quality of the panel immediately takes the scene, from the first start.

Icing on the cake: OPPO has also provided a convenient Allways-On mode for the screen, a feature that we really liked and that allows us to always view the time, date, battery charge and main notifications (icons).

Ultra fast charging

Before continuing, we want to immediately talk to you about the flagship of the new OPPO Reno4 Pro: battery charging. Thanks to the charger included in the package, whose only negative aspect is perhaps the excessive size, we are able to bring your smartphone back from 10% to 100% in 30 minutes counted, a feature that can be really useful in certain situations. This is possible thanks to two batteries installed in parallel, both from 2.000mAh / 15.48Wh, which are able not only to recharge quickly, but also to take you safely into the evening by making the phone quite intense use. To keep energy consumption in check also a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip built at 7nm, able to reach 2.4GHz when needed thanks to its 8 cores. The onboard GPU instead is an Adreno 620 at 625MHz.

In addition to the ultra-fast charging, another aspect that we really liked is the vibration, not very mosquito, quite delicate and similar to the experience you can have on the devices of the bitten apple.

Before moving on to the actual use of the phone, let’s conclude by talking about the unlocking modes, with the face control that in good light conditions is fast and reactive, for all other needs there is a biometric sensor for fingerprints in place below the display that works without problems in 80% of cases, sometimes requiring a few more attempts.

Once the OPPO Reno4 Pro is unlocked, how does it behave with the most common operations? The Snapdragon 765G chip is by no means a bad CPU, however, while browsing the web with Chrome, or when starting some apps, it is unfortunately normal to encounter some micro lag. Nothing transcendental, indeed after that half second of indecision everything becomes fluid and reactive, but you notice and we must tell you.

It probably depends a lot on the optimization of the operating system and various apps, so maybe it’s something that will be solved by the application developers or – even better – by new system updates from OPPO.

It must be admitted that the ColorOS (arrived at version 7.2 on the Reno4 Pro and ready for Android 11) has improved a lot in recent years and today it is more than ever mature to manage many features, from the split screen with two apps that work simultaneously to the “cloning “of the same, passing through the Picture in Picture, which works seamlessly with apps like Netflix.

About the big N: the application, installed by default, is perfectly capable of show you the contents in Full HD, so no problem from this point of view, high definition streaming is supported without problems. In addition, the audio that comes out of the device is stereo, thanks to a small speaker mounted in the lower part of the device, next to the USB-C socket, and to the upper ear capsule.

Obviously the bass is missing and the others are not who knows how crystal clear (especially if you raise the volume excessively), to reproduce a TV series or play is a solution that is just fine.

Moving on to much more “difficult” apps, from the development point of view, Instagram also works great, without micro lag and with the possibility of scrolling the feed at the speed of light without any fear. The photo social app is also installed by default, along with other apps such as WPS Office and Soloop, which you can still easily delete in a few moments.

Beyond these apps installed directly by the manufacturer, the ColosOS 7.2 is quite stock and close to the Google experience, OPPO intervenes massively only when it comes to customization, with various options to change the stock icons and the like.

Maximum stability

The Chinese manufacturer then paid great attention to the photographic sector, which proved to be really versatile both on the photo and video side. We have a main sensor on board Sony IMX586 with 48MP 1 / 2.0 “and 1.7 aperture, capable of taking good pictures while also taking advantage of AI scene recognition and automatic HDR.

In support we then have a camera Sony’s 12MP Ultra Night Wide Angle, IMX708, with 1 / 2.43 “size, f / 2.2 aperture and 120 degree field of view, plus a third 13MP camera that works as a” telephoto lens “.

Speaking of all these MPs: to have all three cameras available, you must necessarily give up the 48MP, which we didn’t like very much but which unfortunately is now common to many manufacturers.

An option that makes the three cameras work at the highest possible resolution would be enough, otherwise the risk is that the user will get tired very soon of changing settings and give up the 48MP permanently.

Even without taking advantage of the maximum resolution, however, the OPPO Reno4 Pro produces good photographs in optimal light conditions, perhaps a little too conditioned by the software (we used AI and automatic HDR to test the phone) but with quite satisfactory results for a social use. Pay attention only to the sky and clouds, which in various situations can be too “mixed” with respect to other subjects / objects / buildings in the frame.

Also promoted the zoom up to 5x, which produces perfectly usable images on social networks. Less well the 20x digital zoom, which as expected does not scream a miracle. When night falls we can count on the support of artificial intelligence and on long exposure even freehand, the real added value of the Reno4 Pro is however the Ultra Steady function in videos – feature also proudly displayed on the phone’s camera lock.

OPPO has probably taken advantage of the technology shown by GoPro in recent years and has created software capable of reacting in a very similar way to compact American devices.

The 120 degree field of view is reduced to 109 degrees, which allows you to crop edges and have perfectly stable images even when walking or running. The system is constantly looking for reference points in the frame, so that it can lock them and manage the stabilization around them. Well done OPPO, which among other things allows us to record footage up to 30 fps / 4K.

Game Space

The OPPO Reno4 Pro also allows us to play the best titles of the moment without too many problems, not surprisingly we have a dedicated app called Spazio Gioco which not only helps us to keep the titles installed on board in order, it also allows us to optimize performance and memory to prioritize running video games.

Real Racing 3 starts up in a matter of seconds and is ultra-smooth – also thanks to the excellent smartphone screen. After all, we are talking about a device capable of scoring on Geekbench 5 591 points in single-core, 1739 points in multi-core, scores that will allow you to carry out any activity. Of course we are still dealing with a phone, it is therefore good to remember that the Reno4 Pro supports up to two Nano-SIMs simultaneously, with the first that can also take advantage of 5G, while the second stops at 4G.