‘New PlayStation VR glasses have eye tracking and vibrations’

Built-in cameras

The glasses would have built-in cameras, and therefore do not need external cameras or sensors. The glasses themselves see their relationship to the rest of the room and the controllers, something for which earlier VR glasses needed external sensors in the room.

Sony has already indicated that the new PSVR will be connected to the PS5 with a cord. This is in contrast to, for example, the Oculus Quest 2, which can also be used wirelessly. The PSVR would be connected with a single USB-C cable.

2022 or later

It is certain that at least the new PlayStation VR will not be on the market this year. According to Sony, there is still a lot of work to be done on the glasses. In the meantime, the demand for the PS5 itself remains high as well, partly due to production slowdown due to the worldwide chip shortage. Sony expects the PS5 to remain in short supply for the rest of the year .