‘New PlayStation VR glasses have eye tracking and vibrations’

The new PlayStation VR glasses would contain eye tracking, which, among other things, allows images with more details. The glasses would also have a haptic motor and screens with a higher resolution.
Sony announced VR glasses for the PlayStation 5 earlier this year , but did say those glasses won’t be on the market this year. The controllers were already revealed in March, now more information about the glasses themselves has been leaked. Sources of UploadVR report that the new PSVR glasses will have a total resolution of 4000×2040 pixels, good for 2000×2040 pixels per eye.
That’s a big leap in resolution. PlayStation’s previous VR glasses have 1920×1080 pixels: 960×1080 pixels per eye. Market leader Oculus Quest 2, has 3664×1920 pixels in total, 1832×1920 pixels per eye. More pixels provide a sharper image, and a reduction of the so-called ‘screen door effect’: the grid that was seen in early VR glasses with lower resolution.
A higher resolution also means that displaying images requires more computing power. To solve this problem, the glasses use eye tracking and the foveated rendering technique. The glasses know where the user is looking and only show those images sharply. The indirect field of view around it is shown in a lower resolution.
Furthermore, the new PSVR glasses, just like the controllers, would contain haptic motors. These are a kind of advanced vibration motors that can transmit more types of movement, from falling raindrops to gunshots.
Built-in cameras
The glasses would have built-in cameras, and therefore do not need external cameras or sensors. The glasses themselves see their relationship to the rest of the room and the controllers, something for which earlier VR glasses needed external sensors in the room.
Sony has already indicated that the new PSVR will be connected to the PS5 with a cord. This is in contrast to, for example, the Oculus Quest 2, which can also be used wirelessly. The PSVR would be connected with a single USB-C cable.
2022 or later
It is certain that at least the new PlayStation VR will not be on the market this year. According to Sony, there is still a lot of work to be done on the glasses. In the meantime, the demand for the PS5 itself remains high as well, partly due to production slowdown due to the worldwide chip shortage. Sony expects the PS5 to remain in short supply for the rest of the year .