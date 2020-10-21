New presenter at TG4 and women’s championships about to begin

Former Galway player, Máire Ní Bhraonáin, will present Peil na mBan Beo on TG4

TG4 will have a new presenter for this year’s Ladies Football Championship broadcast and it has been announced that Máire Ní Bhraonáin will be Live Women ‘s Football present in 2020.

The Senior Ladies Football Championship kicks off a week from this Friday, 30 October, when Tyrone and Armagh will face each other in the first round and that match will be broadcast live on TG4.

Former Galway player, Máire Ní Bhraonáin, will present the program. Máire has previously appeared on TG4 commentating and analyzing Ladies Football.

Máire Ní Bhraonáin has achieved great things on the playing field and has won three Connacht Championships, an All-Ireland Minor Championship, an All-Ireland Under 16 Championship with Galway. She was the one who put the program together CLUB present on TG4 with Diarmuid Lyng as well.

Ní Bhraonáin said that she is looking forward to it Live Women ‘s Football present this season.

“Sport plays a central role in our lives. TG4 has done a great deal over the last 20 years to promote and develop Ladies Football. I have been working in my analysis of Live Ladies Football since 2011, so I am delighted to be presenting the 2020 Live Ladies Football Championship. ”

Leading analysts will work alongside Ní Bhraonáin on the program and Cork hero Rena Buckley – who won 18 all-Ireland medals, 11 of them in football – on the team Live Women ‘s Football.

Buckley and Ní Bhraonáin will also be joined by Sorcha Furlong, who won the All – Ireland Championship with Dublin in 2010, and Decies champion Michelle Ryan.

It was announced in August that Gráinne McElwain, who was presenting Women’s Football coverage on TG4, was succeeding Rachel Wyse on Sky Sports’ GAA programs for this season.

The Women ‘s Football Championships have been redesigned this year due to the coronary virus. There will be no provincial championships at all and we will go straight to the semi – finals after the group matches.

In addition to the match between Tyrone and Armagh on Friday, the big Group 3 match between the champions of Ireland, Dublin and Donegal on Saturday will also be shown live on TG4. Dublin are looking to bring home the championship again this year, for the fourth time in a row.

A total of nine games will be shown live on TG4 this season, including the junior, final and intermediate finals.