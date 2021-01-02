New promo for “Ventaneando” raised more doubts about the future Daniel Bisogno on the TV Azteca program

- Advertisement -

While the driver Daniel bisogno was present in the last episode of Windowing, His brief appearance in the new promo revived rumors that he will be leaving the show of TV Azteca shows, from which he has stayed away for the last month after starring in a tough fight with the host of Gossip No Like!, Javier Ceriani.

The presence of the also actor in the first program of Windowing this year caused a stir on social networks, where it was evidenced that his characteristic sense of humor gave another air to the broadcast also hosted by Pati Chapoy, Pedor Sola, Mónica Castañeda, Linet Puente, Rosario Murrieta and Ricardo Majarrez.

The followers of the “Doll”, as it is also known, expressed their happiness for Bisogno’s return to the afternoon, although many also assured that it was an episode recorded before the supposed punishment imposed because she called “Witch badly fucked!” Ceriani at the beginning of December of last year.

“It’s good that you’re back Daniel !!”, “I love his style, please never change !!”, “Thank you for returning Daniel …” or “Nice to see Daniel”, Internet users wrote on the Instagram account of the famous program.

But despite this appearance, it was striking that Daniel Bisogno hardly appears in the new promo for the 25-year-old program.

This is how another Internet user discovered it in a publication referring to Linet Puente: “Why didn’t Daniel appear in the promo that Pati just put on?”

The question was not answered neither in the publication he made nor in Pati Chapoy’s account, where the promotional was initially published with closed comments.

And although this user pointed out that Daniel Bisogno did not appear in the advertising, the truth is that he is, but briefly towards the end of the short of a few seconds.

As in past promotions, Pati Chapoy, Pedor Sola, Mónica Castañeda, Linet Puente, Rosario Murrieta and Ricardo Majarrez wore gala dresses while dancing, but the controversial communicator was included towards the end when they remember their 25th anniversary.

The battle between these two drivers was one of the most relevant during the last month of 2020 and it could have very clear consequences within TV Azteca, where Daniel Bisogno may no longer be seen for the disparaging comments towards Javier Ceriani a few weeks ago.

The conflict between the drivers of Gossip No Like! and Windowing It started when the hosts of the Mexican entertainment show got upset that they didn’t get the exclusive on Marjorie de Sousa’s new romance.

Faced with this, Daniel Bisogno made harsh comments towards Javier Ceriani, who spoke with the businessman linked to Marjorie: “Poor devil who does not give one and has to be looking for false notes all the time, is the biggest disgusting, but also with that badly fucked witch’s face.” Although he received more than one criticism, the driver reiterated his position on Twitter.

Ceriani responded angrily to the comments and disapproved that they sought to devalue her work by changing her gender, so He called him “misogynistic”, “frustrated with a double life” and “homophobic gay.”

Since then, the Argentine journalist has made several revelations about the hidden life of the driver of Windowing and he has even aired audios of people related to him.

After the altercation, the Mexican presenter has rested his image within the TV Azteca entertainment program and it is speculated that he received severe punishment within the Ajusco television station, such as suspension without pay and subsequent dismissal.

At first it was speculated that he could formally return on January 4, but journalist Alex Kaffie assured that it would be the 18th of the same month.

