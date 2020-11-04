Tech NewsCommunicationLatest news

New Raspberry Pi 400: computer with keyboard for 70 euros

By Brian Adam
raspberry pi 400

One of the greatest advantages offered by Raspberry Pi It is its modularity, being able to buy not only a board that adapts to what we need with different RAM or storage, but we can also mount housings, accessories, or various operating systems. Now, the foundation behind the plaque has announced the Raspberry Pi 400, a full computer inside a keyboard.

 

This small computer is inspired by the computers of the 80s that were included in keyboards, such as the Commodore 64. The goal of the foundation is to create a programmable, high-performance and inexpensive computer. And for that, they just have to include the Raspberry Pi 4 inside a keyboard.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the foundation claims that it has found that more Raspberry Pi 4s are being used for work and study from home, which makes sense considering how cheap these boards are and allow full use for office automation. For this reason, the Raspberry Pi 400 integrates inside a Raspberry Pi 4 with 4 GB of RAM, costing $ 70 for the computer-only version, and $ 100 for the complete kit.

Raspberry Pi 400 from just over 70 euros

The keyboard has a Spanish ISO layout, with the Ñ and the Enter shaped like a “7”. In Spain at the moment the computer is sold for only 74.50 euros, while the complete kit for just over 100 euros. This last kit includes the keyboard with the computer, power with USB C, 1 meter HDMI cable, official mouse, and a 16 GB microSD card with Raspberry Pi OS integrated. If you already have several of these components, you can save buying them and thus it is even cheaper, where it is essential to have a microSD to load the operating system on Raspberry Pi, since it does not have internal memory.

In terms of ports, we have a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, a 40-pin GPIO port and two micro HDMI 2.0 ports with outputs up to 4K at 60 FPS.The Raspberry Pi 4 inside is neither the base model nor the Compute Module version for industrial uses and other integrations, so we cannot remove the board and use it in other cases such as those that allow you to make a Game Boy with Raspberry Pi. Instead, we have a plate with an elongated design adapted to fit inside the keyboard as we can see in the following teardown.

The processor is more powerful

The processor is not exactly the same either, as this is a slightly revised version with minor changes, such as now reaching 1.8 GHz instead of 1.5 GHz from the base model. In addition, it has a thermal pad to dissipate heat using the included aluminum plate.

As we can see, there are more and more options to have complete cheap computers, and with operating systems like Raspberry Pi OS we can have a complete suite to use when carrying out high school, university or even business work, as well as the option to participate in video calls through web browser.

 

