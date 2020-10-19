New Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 – Cheaper Mini Computer

The Raspberry Pi Foundation keep releasing new boards. If last year they announced the Raspberry Pi 4 And this year they announced the Raspberry Pi 4 B, now it is the turn of the Compute Module renewal, which has not been renewed since the launch of the 3+ series in 2019.

And, as they say themselves, 16 months have passed since the launch of the Raspberry Pi 4, and therefore it was time for them to launch the Compute Module based on the new hardware. These types of modules are very important, since they allow you to use Raspberry Pi in much smaller sizes thanks to its thinner design.

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4: compact and cheap

More than half of the Raspberry Pi sold per year are destined for commercial or industrial uses. Those looking to create compact designs find the Compute Module an ideal design, as it is cheaper to manufacture and incorporate into final designs versus the base model.

The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 features the same 64-bit BCM2711 processor and four cores than the Raspberry Pi 4. Thus, it offers improvements in processing speed, multimedia content playback, more interfaces, and, for the first time, the ability to choose RAM memory capacity.

Thanks to this, the new module can decode 4K at 60 fps by hardware with codec HEVC, plus H.264 up to 1080p at 60 fps. It has two HDMI interfaces with resolutions up to 4K, single line PCI Express 2.0 interface, MIPI DSI dual interface for displays and MIPI CSI-2 dual interface for cameras.

The capacities that can be chosen optionally are 8, 16 and 32 GB of eMMC memory, as well as 1, 2, 4 or 8 GB of RAM LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM. A network chip with WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 can also be optionally included. There is also support for Gigabit Ethernet and 2-pin GPIO port with up to 6 UART, 6 I2C, and 5 SPI.

New size and same price

The design of the plate has been renewed, not being compact with the form factor of the previous models. The previous one was based on the JEDEC DDR2 SODIMM standard, and the new one has changed its design to carry the IO signals to two perpendicular connectors; one for low power and low speed, and one for high speed interfaces. This reduces the size of the plate to create even more compact products.

Thus, we can have up to 32 different board variants, with prices ranging from 25 dollars for the model with 1 GB of RAM without storage or wireless connection, up to $ 90 for the model with 8 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal memory and without wireless connection. Pricing for all variants with 1GB of RAM and no wireless connection remains the same for the Compute Module 3+, priced at $ 25, $ 30, $ 35, and $ 40.

In addition to the compact module, the foundation has also launched the Compute Module 4 IO Board, where we can directly connect the Compute Module and have a fully functional Raspberry Pi 4, being much more comfortable to develop. As we see in the image, it has HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 2.0 ports, microSD, etc. Its design is open, and we can create our own plate. The price is $ 35, starting from $ 60 the pack that includes the Compute Module.

Finally, they have also launched an external antenna in the event that we use a metal case for the Raspberry Pi or have any kind of problem with the case.