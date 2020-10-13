New Realme Q2i, Q2 and Q2 Pro: medium ranges with 5G, large batteries and a nod to ‘gaming’

Finally the predictions, leaks and announcements have been fulfilled and Realme has a new family of devices. The Realme Q have just debuted in China but we saw that behavior in previous phones that ended up arriving in Spain, so here we are to tell you everything about them, about the new ones Realme Q2i 5G, Realme Q2 5G and Realme Q2 Pro 5G.

Three phones that inaugurate a range that seems to be destined to house mid-range phones, since even the Pro model bets on the contained power of the MediaTek 800U. Yes, here everyone has 5G running through their veins. Let’s see what the three new phones from the oriental firm have to offer us.

Data sheet of the Realme Q2 Pro, Q2 and Q2i

REALME Q2 PRO 5G REALME Q2 5G REALME Q2i 5G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm

175 g 162.2 x 75.1 x 9.1 mm

194 g 164.4 x 76 x 8.6 mm

189.5 g SCREEN 6.4 inches

AMOLED

Full HD + 6.5 inch

IPS

HD + 6.52 inches

IPS

HD + PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G RAM 8 GB 4/6 GB 4GB INTERNAL MEMORY 128/256 GB 128 GB 128 GB DRUMS 4,300mAh

65W 5,000mAh

30W 5,000mAh

18W REAR CAMERA 48 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP depth 48 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP macro 13 MP

2 MP depth

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 16 MP 16 MP 8 MP SOFTWARE Android 10

Realme UI Android 10

Realme UI Android 10

Realme UI OTHERS Fingerprint reader under screen 5G SA / NSA

Dual sim 5G SA / NSA

Dual sim

Side fingerprint reader 5G SA / NSA

Dual sim

Rear fingerprint reader PRICE 226.17 euros to change 163.41 euros to change 150.88 euros to change

This is the Realme Q2i 5G

We start with the least powerful of the three models presented, with a Realme Q2i that arrives carrying a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution, and a brain Dimensity 720 It provides, among other things, 5G, although it also offers 18W fast charging to its internal 5,000 mAh battery. A phone built to offer great autonomy.

For sale we find a single model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, without microSD, and with three cameras on the back. We have main 13 megapixels, 2 megapixels for depth readings and 2 megapixels for macro photography. And on the front, 8 megapixels. The Realme Q2i lands with Android 10 undercover behind Realme UI.

As we said, the model arrives with 5G in Dual SIM mode plus WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with a fingerprint reader located on the back of the phone and with dimensions of 164.4 x 76 x 8.6 millimeters. The sale price for China is around 151 euros at the current exchange rate.

This is the Realme Q2 5G

The middle phone of the new Realme shortlist is the Q2 model. Here we find ourselves again with a 6.5-inch IPS HD + screen, here with 120Hz of refreshment, although now the brain is the Dimensity 800U by MediaTek. Two models for sale, 4GB / 128GB and 6GB / 128GB, and a 5,000 mAh internal battery with 30W fast charge for it.

In photography, 48 megapixels for the main camera, 8 megapixels for an ultra wide angle and 2 megapixels for macro, in addition to 16 megapixels for selfies. Again we have a phone with Android 10 under Realme UI and that it offers us 5G Dual SIM in addition to WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The fingerprint reader of this Realme Q2 is now on the side and not on the back, and its selling price in China has been set at approximately 163 euros at the current exchange rate. It will be seen what international price you receive if you finally cross your country’s border.

This is the Realme Q2 Pro 5G

And finally we come to the most ambitious phone in its family, the Realme Q2 Pro. Here the screen changes and we no longer have LCD but AMOLED. That encourages the fingerprint reader to hide behind it. The panel is a FullHD + this time, a new step forward, and the chosen processor repeats with respect to the Realme Q2: the Mediatek Dimensity 800U.

However, here the memories grow. Now we find 8GB in RAM and two storage options with 128GB and 256GB, and we still do not have a microSD. The battery gets a little smaller, reaching the 4,300 mAh with a much faster 65W fast charge. The model repeats with its Android 10 under Realme UI.

We come to photography and here the configuration of the Realme Q2 is repeated in its two main cameras, the 48 megapixel and the 8 megapixel super wide angle, although the remaining 2 megapixels are used to measure the depth and not for the macro. On the front, 16 megapixels. The phone goes on sale for about 226 euros.

Versions and price of the Realme Q2i, Q2 and Q2 Pro