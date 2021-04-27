Many media reported last week we learned that the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition would be released during this week. Now we finally know all the characteristics and price of a fully dedicated mobile for gaming.

Redmi’s first foray into gaming phones has arrived and it’s called the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition and It comes as something more than a gaming smartphone, taking care not only of its performance, but also of its appearance. We show you all the details of the new mobile for the most gamers of the Chinese brand.

New Redmi K40 Gaming Edition: the first gaming smartphone with JBL speakers

The K40 Gaming Edition covers all the basics to be considered a serious gaming smartphone – it has a 120Hz display with a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, triggers physical on the shoulder to improve control and a battery of 5,000mAh that can last all day and recharge in 42 minutes with the load of 67W supplied.

New Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Redmi

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition uses a 6nm Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM – storage options are 6 / 128GB, 8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB, 12 / 128GB, and 12 / 256GB. The refrigeration It is achieved through a combination of graphene, graphite, and a steam chamber. It does not have built-in fans.

Your screen has a 6.67-inch 2400x1080px AMOLED panel takes care of the display, which boasts impressive specs: 10-bit (1.067 billion) colors, support for HDR10 +, DCI-P3 coverage and the aforementioned refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The triple camera It’s flanked by accent lighting and an LED flash shaped like, well, flash. It has a 64MP main camera and 1 / 2.0-inch four-layer, a unit of 8MP ultra-thin and a camera 2MP macro.

Sound is provided by stereo speakers tuned by JBL on the top and bottom of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. In addition, it has support for Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Price and availability

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will be released on April 30, priced from CNY 1,999 ($ ​​310) for the basic 6 / 128GB version to CNY 2,199 ($ ​​340), CNY 2,399 and CNY 2,699 ($ ​​420) for the 12 / 256GB premium edition. The other available configurations are 8 / 128GB, 8 / 256GB, and 12 / 128GB. There’s also a Bruce Lee exclusive special edition that comes with a yellow back panel, yellow accessories, and a maximum 12 / 256GB memory.

